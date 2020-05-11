Covid-19 stay-home recipe: Tasty Thai-style sea bass

For another quick trip to Thailand at your dinner table, try this dish of Thai-style steamed sea bass.

In Thai, pla is fish and kapong refers to the Asian sea bass, which is a popular choice for this dish.

Fishmongers refer to this fish as gim mak lor - the Hokkien name for sea bass.

Butterflying the fish allows you to arrange it with its belly flaps splayed out on the steaming plate for quicker cooking.

For this dish, the sea bass is blanketed in garlic and chillies, which are regarded as aphrodisiacs in folk medicine. Great for getting into the mood of love if you are living with your Significant Other, although I cannot comprehend how having garlic breath can be sexy.

Nevertheless, this fish is a healthy but no less tasty dish to liven up your dinner table during the circuit breaker period.

PLA KAPONG NEUNG MANAO (STEAMED SEA BASS WITH LIME AND CHILLI DRESSING)

INGREDIENTS

1 whole sea bass (800g)

1/3 tsp salt

3 stalks of lemongrass, use 15cm from root end

220ml chicken or fish stock

2 coriander roots

20g Thai palm sugar

80g garlic, chopped

60g shallots, thinly sliced lengthwise

7 chilli padi (20g)

50ml fish sauce

60ml lime juice

40g fresh coriander (with stems)

1 litre of water (for boiling the fish)

METHOD

1. Rinse the sea bass and pat dry. Rub the salt into both the interior cavity and exterior of the fish.

2. Stuff the fish cavity with the lemongrass.

3. Place the sea bass in the fridge. Remove from the fridge 15 minutes before you want to start steaming it.

4. To prepare the lime and chilli dressing, bring chicken or fish stock to a boil in a saucepan.

5. Add the coriander roots and simmer over low heat for five minutes.

6. Add the palm sugar, garlic and shallots, and allow the mixture to reach a simmering boil.

7. Add the chillies, fish sauce and lime juice.

8. Turn off the heat. Bring the dressing to a simmering boil just before fish is cooked.

9. Bring 1 litre of water to a boil in a wok.

10. Place a steaming plate above the waterline in the wok.

11. Place the fish with its belly flaps splayed out, on a piece of parchment paper (35cm by 25cm) on the steaming plate.

12. Cover and steam for 12 to 13 minutes. The eyes of the fish should turn an opaque white when cooked. Use a fine skewer to pierce the thickest part of the fish. The meat should give way easily when cooked through.

13. Transfer the fish onto a serving dish.

14. Pour hot lime and chilli dressing over the steamed fish.

15. Garnish with coriander and serve immediately.

Serves four