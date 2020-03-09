Regulars of 89-year-old Tan Hock Seng Cake Shop were relieved to hear the news that the pastry shop would have its lease extended for another year, after earlier fears that it might have to shutter for good.

Besides this bakery in Telok Ayer Street, there are other venerable establishments that have stood the test of time.

The Straits Times picks out seven eateries over 80 years old that you should visit to taste a slice of history.

1 TIFFIN ROOM

ESTABLISHED: 1892

WHERE: 1 Beach Road TEL: 6412-1816

OPEN: 6.30 to 10.30am, noon to 2pm, 6.30 to 10pm daily

Started in 1892 as part of Raffles Hotel Singapore, the 128-year-old Tiffin Room offers delectable North Indian cuisine.

Dishes are served in copper tiffin boxes, reminiscent of the traditional lunchboxes used in Indian culture.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the restaurant will not be offering its usual lunch and dinner buffets.

Instead, it features new Holi lunch and dinner set menus, which are four and five courses respectively.

Highlights include Kachori Chaat, a mix of potato, tamarind and refreshing mint chutney enveloped in a crispy deep-fried stuffed bread, and Paneer Butter Masala, a rich and creamy vegetarian delicacy.

Prices start at $68 for the Holi lunch menu and $78 for the dinner menu.

2 ZAM ZAM

ESTABLISHED: 1908

WHERE: 697-699 North Bridge Road TEL: 6298-6320

OPEN: 7am to 11pm daily The 112-year-old Indian-Muslim restaurant Zam Zam has been serving popular dishes such as nasi briyani, murtabak and roti prata since it first opened in 1908.

Open seven days a week, Zam Zam stands out for its methods of preparing traditional dishes. Its murtabak, for example, is layered with egg on top of the dough and sprinkled with minced meat, giving the stuffed dish extra crispiness.

Zam Zam's murtabak comes in five varieties. Prices range from $5 for a small beef murtabak to $20 for a large deer murtabak.

3 CHIN CHIN EATING HOUSE

ESTABLISHED: 1935

WHERE: 19 Purvis Street TEL: 6337-4640

OPEN: 11.30am to 9pm daily

Opened in 1935 by Mr Lim Kim Choon, 85-year-old Chin Chin Eating House was originally located at 24 Seah Street, and is widely recognised for its Hainanese chicken rice and pork chop ($6).

After the elder Mr Lim died, his son, Mr Lim Hong Pow, took over and ran the business with his wife, Madam Tan Quee Wah, until 2002. The couple, both aged 72, then decided to close the business as their rented shophouse was due for redevelopment.

In 2003, due to overwhelming response from former customers, the younger Lim's sons, Randy and Dennis, re-opened the eatery.

4 ISLAMIC RESTAURANT

ESTABLISHED: 1921

WHERE: 745 North Bridge Road TEL: 6298-7563

OPEN: 10am to 10pm daily Established nearly a century ago, halal eatery Islamic Restaurant was one of the first restaurants to serve nasi briyani here in 1921. It continues to serve delectable North Indian dishes to customers.

Interestingly, Islamic Restaurant's nasi briyani is not as rich and fiery as the Indian version. Instead, it draws on Middle Eastern influences for its secret blend of about 25 spices for the meat marinade.

The eatery also offers catering and has been doing so since it started cooking for events at the British High Commission, as well as for a buffet lunch at the Padang for British expatriates in the 1920s.

5 SPRING COURT

ESTABLISHED: 1929

WHERE: 52-56 Upper Cross Street TEL: 6449-5030

OPEN: 11am to 2.30pm and 6 to 10pm (Mondays to Thursdays), 11am to 2.30pm and 5.30 to 10pm (Fridays to Sundays) As one of Singapore's oldest family-run Chinese restaurants, Spring Court began as a makeshift stall started by the late Ho Loke Yee at Great World Amusement Park.

In Straits Times Press publication Delicious Heirlooms, the 91-year-old restaurant is credited with playing a large role in developing Singaporean Chinese cuisine. The dishes, which typically feature stronger flavours, include claypot chilli crab, roast chicken with minced prawn ($24) and double-boiled chicken stuffed with bird's nest in superior soup ($398).

6 ANANDA BHAVAN

ESTABLISHED: 1924

WHERE: Five outlets islandwide, various opening times Started by a Brahmin family, the 96-year-old Ananda Bhavan is the oldest Indian vegetarian restaurant in Singapore.

From chaat to thosai, diners can enjoy a wide selection of North and South Indian as well as Indian-Chinese cuisines. Favourites include appam ($5), mysoor masala thosai ($7) and briyani set meal ($9.50).

In 2017, the restaurant even set a national record for making Singapore's largest ever murukku, a deep-fried snack typically made with rice and dal flour.

The business has five locations, but the flagship 24-hour restaurant is located in Little India, opposite Mustafa department store.

7 TONG HENG BAKERY

ESTABLISHED: 1935

WHERE: 285 South Bridge Road TEL: 6223-3649

OPEN: 9am to 9pm daily Known for its diamond-shaped egg tarts ($1.90), the 85-year-old bakery still operates out of its original shop in Chinatown.

Its egg tarts' thin and flaky crusts can be attributed to how they are made - employees roll and mould the pastries by hand. The bakery is adamant on continuing the labour-intensive tradition, as the taste of the pastry is altered when machines are used to make them, fourth-generation owner Ana Fong told The New Paper in 2016.

Other pastries available at Tong Heng include coconut egg tarts ($2.20) and mini mooncakes ($3.20).