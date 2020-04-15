Tar Pau Nation - What to order in

Tasty Teochew dishes to share

The two Teochew restaurants by the Jumbo Group - Chui Huay Lim in Keng Lee Road and Zui Yu Xuan in Far East Square - are closed during the circuit breaker period.

But you can still enjoy some of their dishes through the Oddle delivery service.

Listed under Zui Teochew Cuisine, the limited menu includes bento sets ($10.80 and $12.80) as well as a la carte items.

There is a minimum order of $50, so if you are buying for one or two persons, it is easier to go a la carte.

Teochew "Puning" Fermented Bean Chicken ($24.10) was the first dish I clicked on. It was something I had enjoyed at Zui Yu Xuan.

The steamed free-range chicken was delicious with its marinade of fermented soya beans.

The container was lined with crunchy pieces of sweet and sour kiam chye (pickled vegetables).

I felt it was salty enough on its own, so I did not bother with the accompanying gravy and fermented soya bean dip.

Wok Fried "Mee Sua" With Seafood ($24.10) was a good choice too.

It was not cheap, but there was enough for two persons. And with two good-sized prawns, two scallops and a few pieces of squid, you could easily split it without fighting over who gets what.

HOW TO ORDER order.zui-teochewcuisine.com DELIVERY CHARGE $10.70; use promotional code ISLANDWIDE to get 10 per cent off your first online order until April 30 RATING 4 stars

The surprisingly springy noodles were very tasty, with the flavour of good-quality soya sauce and stock.

Besides beansprouts and egg, there was also Chinese parsley. But it is easy to pick it out if you are not a fan of the herb.

The dish did not really need the pickled green chilli which came with it.

To hit the $50 limit, I got a single serving of Braised Fish Maw Soup With Chicken And Seaweed ($9.10) too. It was comforting and wholesome, with the distinctive taste of dried seaweed.

This dish, too, came with a liberal amount of Chinese parsley.