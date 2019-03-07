Sustainability on menu at World Gourmet Summit

It is not all about wining and dining at this year's World Gourmet Summit, which will also shine the spotlight on food-waste management and the move towards a plastic-free environment.

The culinary festival, which is into its 23rd edition, will run from April 1 to May 12 across various restaurants and venues in Singapore.

Among its highlights this year is a forum where a panel of industry experts from the culinary world will discuss the topic of sustainability in the gastronomy world.

The festival will feature a diverse line-up of culinary stars, from chefs to culinary influencers from all over the world.

Diners can look forward to a showcase of fresh and premium products from the festival's partners at masterclasses and curated dining events.

Partner restaurants which will feature celebratory menus in conjunction with the festival include Blue Lotus Chinese Eating House in Sentosa, Nouri in Amoy Street and Open Farm Community in Minden Road.

Highlights

WGS Sustainability Forum What: A panel of industry experts from the culinary world discuss the topic of sustainability in the gastronomy world. Where: SIM Management House, 41 Namly Avenue When: April 2, 3 to 5pm Info: www.worldgourmetsummit.com WGS Celebratory Menus What: Curated gastronomic experiences in partnership with progressive restaurants. Where: WGS partner restaurants When: April 1 to 14 Info: www.worldgourmetsummit.com World Gourmet Awards What: The 19th edition of the World Gourmet Awards recognise food and beverage and hospitality professionals and establishments both in Singapore and in the region. Where: One Farrer Hotel, 1 Farrer Park Station Road When: April 22, 5 to 7pm Info: www.wgsawards.com UNGA: Gastro-Market Place What: The Gastro-Market Place, into its third instalment, is a platform for farmers and growers to showcase produce and educate diners. Part of the proceeds will go to the Singapore Children's Society, which WGS has adopted as its charitable beneficiary this year. Where: Chjimes Lawn, 30 Victoria Street When: April 23, 6 to 10pm Price: $10 an entry Info: www.worldgourmetsummit.com

Mr Peter Knipp, 64, founder of the World Gourmet Summit, said the movement for sustainability has seen growing efforts, from water conservation to greater adoption of recycled and recyclable products to minimising consumption of single-use plastic.

The culinary world is no exception, he said, highlighting the need to place sustainable culinary ethics at the forefront.

He said: "Issues surrounding waste reduction, food preparation and sourcing must be addressed to sustain and bolster the environment."

As part of the event, international masterchefs will host Masterchef Dining Delights dinners, held from April 24 to 27 at venues including Grissini at Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel and Morsels in Dempsey Hill.

Among the culinary personalities are Romanian chef Adrian Hadean, also known as Adi Hadean, a television personality and former judge on the Romanian edition of cooking show MasterChef; Soma Oroszki, head chef of Enjoy! by La Parilla at Iberostar Grand Budapest hotel; and Martin Rebaudino, executive chef of Roux in Argentina.

The gourmet festival will also introduce young and aspiring chefs through the World Gourmet Awards. Formerly known as the Awards of Excellence, these are conferred on individuals and organisations who make significant contributions to the development of the food and beverage and hospitality industries. There will be 38 awardees on April 22.

The World Gourmet Summit is organised by Peter Knipp Holdings and supported by the Singapore Tourism Board.

• Go to www.worldgourmetsummit.com for more information.