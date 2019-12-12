Supercharge your lifestyle with superfood smoothies

Our fast-paced lifestyles make it easy to fall into unhealthy dietary habits, especially with refreshing sodas and sugary beverages readily available at convenience stores. According to a survey conducted by Health Promotion Board, pre-packaged, sugar-sweetened drinks are the largest source of sugar in a Singaporean’s diet.

Consuming too much sugar in the long run can throw our blood sugar levels off balance and lead to an increased risk of heart diseases.

The next time you find yourself reaching for a sugar-filled soda, why not go for a tasty, wholesome smoothie instead?

Here are four reasons smoothies could be the healthier alternative your body deserves.

1. Smoothies made in vacuum blenders contain more antioxidants and vitamin C compared to those prepared in normal blenders



According to a study by Philips, smoothies made via Philips’ vacuum technology has three times the amount of vitamin C preserved and 60 per cent more antioxidants as compared to those made via traditional blenders. PHOTO: PHILIPS



Smoothies are a great way to meet your recommended daily intake of fruits and vegetables, especially for those who aren’t fans of greens. Since smoothies are easy and quick to put together, they can be served during any meal time or consumed on the go – perfect for busy lifestyles.

In a study by Philips, 67 per cent of consumers said that drinking smoothies encouraged them to consume more fruits in a single serving, with more than half of them choosing smoothies because of their health and nutrition benefits.

To maximise the amount of nutrients in your smoothies, consider making smoothies with the Philips High Speed Vacuum Blender. Vacuum blending removes air from the blending container, blending the smoothies in a low-oxygen environment and minimising oxidation of the ingredients. Smoothies made with Philips’ StayFresh vacuum technology has brighter colour, fresher taste, less foam, less separation and has three times the amount of vitamin C and 60 per cent more antioxidants preserved for up to eight hours as compared to those made with traditional blenders.

More importantly, you’ll get to consume your power drink in its most nutritious state. The blender’s Advanced Pro 3D blending technology finely chops your fruits, vegetables and nuts to unlock nutrients that are more easily absorbed by your body.

2. Smoothies can be chock-full of health benefits



Fruits and vegetables of different colours have different phytochemicals and nutrients that can be beneficial to your health. PHOTO: PHILIPS



Findings have shown that drinking smoothies can help you reach your daily intake of fibre, which is approximately 30 grams per day for an adult1.

“Fruits and vegetables of different colours have different phytochemicals and nutrients. For instance, tomatoes have lycopene to protect against cell damage, while kale has lutein which helps to maintain healthy cells in the eyes,” says Ms Bibi Chia, principal dietitian at Raffles Diabetes and Endocrine Centre.

To gain the most out of a smoothie, she recommends including pineapple because of its many potential health benefits. “Pineapple is rich in fibre, which may reduce cholesterol levels and your risk of constipation. It also contains bromelain, an enzyme known for its anti-inflammatory properties.”

3. Smoothies can be customised to suit individual tastes



Blending your own smoothie lets you control the sugar content, decide on the flavours and select ingredients to increase the amount of specific nutrients you need to fuel a healthier lifestyle. PHOTO: PHILIPS



There’s no doubt that there are healthier options for sugar-sweetened drinks in the supermarket, but can you control the amount of nutrients you consume?

Blending your own smoothie lets you control the sugar content, decide on the flavours and select ingredients to increase the amount of specific nutrients you need to fuel a healthier lifestyle – all according to your needs.

Ms Chia says: “Blending vegetables with fruits such as dates and ripe bananas can sweeten your smoothie naturally, without the need to add unhealthy, processed sugar.

“If you are diabetic, load up on vegetables instead of fruits to ensure that the total carbohydrate intake is controlled.”

She also suggests throwing in walnuts or flax seeds to give your smoothie an omega-3 boost or soy and nuts for higher protein content. Even those with dietary restrictions can create a good smoothie.

4. Smoothies help to prevent overeating and empty calories



Smoothies help you feel full longer on fewer calories which can reduce your tendency to snack on processed titbits. PHOTO: PHILIPS



Smoothies made with fruits and vegetables are jam-packed with pulp, skin and fibre, which give volume and make you feel full longer on fewer calories. This can help reduce your tendency to snack on processed titbits.

In contrast, sugar-sweetened drinks contain plenty of empty calories and may be digested quicker — fuelling your hunger for snacks.

The choice is clear. It’s time to switch up your choice of beverage and power a healthier lifestyle with vacuum-blended smoothies.

An easy recipe you can make at home Pineapple mango with mint (serves two) Liquid 100ml of coconut water Fruits Half a Pineapple

1 mango (peeled and seed removed)

2 yellow apples (core removed)

1 lemon (peel removed) Toppings 6 sprigs of mint

