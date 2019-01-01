Steamed fish, curry, and... 12 grapes? Celebrities and readers share their first meals of 2019

A selection of some of the first meals that were posted on social media by newsmakers and readers of the Straits Times.
SINGAPORE - New year, new resolutions - and for many, these will inevitably involve food. But whether you're cutting back on carbs or trying to pack on the pounds, one thing is for certain: Everyone has to eat sometime.

So why not share your meal of choice with the world?

Last week, The Straits Times' food website ST Food invited people to post photos of their first meals of 2019 on Instagram.

For instance:

1. 12 grapes

The first thing writer and magician Ning Cai ate in 2019 was 12 grapes. This was done as part of a Spanish tradition to welcome the New Year.

First thing I ate at the stroke of midnight was twelve grapes to welcome the New Year, as per Spanish tradition! Caught the city's brilliant firework displays from the rooftop of my hotel, since the streets got crazy packed with revelers 💋 Here's wishing everyone a fabulous 2019... May this be your most amazing one to date! #firstmeal2019 #straitstimesfood #2019 #happynewyear #newyear #fireworks #12grapes #12grapesatmidnight #celebrations #travel #holiday #Spain #Europe #NingCai #NingThing @straitstimesfood

2. Mutton Kway Teow

Minister of State for National Development and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad's first meal was a hearty supper of mutton kway teow at Adam Road, after a joyous new year countdown at Keat Hong.

Bon appetit! It’s 2am after Keat Hong’s New Year Countdown. Decided to head down to Adam Rd for supper - my first meal for 2019. Happy New Year, everyone! #firstmeal2019 #muttonkwayteowsteak #straitstimesfood @straitstimesfood #zaqy #adamroad #happynewyear #happy2019 #welcome2019

3. Apple slices and egg whites

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng has a yearly tradition of eating breakfast first thing in the morning on New Year's Day, and this year was no exception. He had a bowl of apple slices and egg whites.

Having my breakfast for 2019 as I always do first thing in morning for past many years; happy new year to all :) #firstmeal2019 #straitstimesfood @straitstimesfood

4. Steamed fish

Restaurateur Michel Lu's first meal of steamed fish was a relatively unconventional one, but looked delicious nonetheless.

My #firstmeal2019 #0730am #food #foodphotography #fish #steamedfish #straitstimesfood @straitstimesfood

5. A little bit of everything

For second-hand shop owner Brillyn Toh, New Year's breakfast was a little different. Hers came after a morning spent volunteering with non-profit organisation Willing Hearts and was a mixture of different dishes cooked by the volunteers there.

Happy New Year everyone! Just finished my morning session at @willingheartssg and this is my #firstmeal2019! There’s different food cooked by volunteers for different days and being here made me feel grateful I have food on my plate 🙃 I think we packed more than 6000 meals today for the needy and every time the kitchen is always so happy, bustling with activities and free smells! 🤗 While having this meal, I also made a new friend (was just helping her stack the satays), and we shared a meal after. ♥️😋 Wheverever you are, no matter what you are eating, having a meal as a group or alone, I wish you “Bon Apetit”! #straitstimesfood @straitstimesfood

6. Instant noodles and abalone

When film-maker Jasmine Ng couldn't get a cab or find any open eateries in the early morning of Jan 1, she dropped by the petrol kiosk and made do with a bowl of instant noodles, and what appeared to be a giant piece of abalone.

GO HOME OR GO BIG - since we cldn’t find any cabs to get home, nor were there eateries still open long after the New Year was rung in, so we larged it up at the petrol kiosk. #firstmeal2019 #itSeemedlikeAGoodideaAtTheTime __then @alvintck said let’s move on to our second meal of 2019 before the sun comes up. dedicating #myfirstInstapost to @jazzhut (who does good #foodporn). . . #straitstimesfood #whatstheHPBhealthy365ratingOnThis

7. Nasi Lemak

Getai organiser Aaron Tan went with an all-time favourite - Nasi Lemak.

新的一年的第一餐 吃的丰盛 过的丰盛 祝大家新年快乐🎉 #firstmeal2019 #straitstimesfood @straitstimesfood

8. Prata Kosong and fish curry

Hotelier and restaurateur Loh Lik Peng opted for prata kosong "slathered" with fish curry. He described the sinful but delicious dish as the "best way to start a holiday".

#firstmeal2019 #straitstimesfood Once again my first meal of the year is #kosong #rotiprata slathered with a thick stain of fish curry. Best way to start a holiday I reckon. #sgeats #sgfoodies #sgfoodporn #hangovercure #spicybreakfast

9. A toasted sandwich

Speedoc's founder Shravan Verma's first meal this year was actually his dinner for Dec 31. As a company that provides on-demand mobile medical service, Speedoc is busiest during the festive seasons - but Dr Verma said he wouldn't have it any other way.

Celebrating the New Year in the wee hours of the morning with a sandwich to go for my first meal of 2019. Speedoc is busiest during the festive periods, so this really is dinner after being on call for the whole day - but we wouldn’t have it any other way. Here’s to helping more and more patients in 2019! #firstmeal2019 #straitstimesfood @straitstimesfood

10. Mee Siam and Kopi Tarik

MP Teo Ser Luck chose Mee Siam and Kopi Tarik for his late breakfast, and for comfort.

Good morning !(almost lunch) Healthier version of Mee Siam and kopi tarik for comfort ! #afterprataplaster #thinknoneedlunchliao #jintamjak #guysitoppositelaugh #straitstimesfood@straitstimesfood

11. Pancakes and the works

Multidisciplinary artist Sarah Choo Jing's breakfast consisted of pancakes, sliced fruits, maple syrup and pistachio ganache.

Happy 2019! 🤸🏻‍♀️ #welcoming2019 #happy2019 #homemade #firstmeal2019 with @deathlydoc #bannana #mango #pancakes #mandarins #pistachioganache #puremaplesyrup #straitstimesfood @straitstimesfood

Here's what some other readers ate:

First meal of the day in 2019 is milk tea and raisin bread, alongside some new reading by Sally Denton @salgalnm and Joanna Blythman, bought at @kinokuniya_singapore #firstmeal2019 #straitstimesfood at the request of @straitstimesfood :p
Breakfast 2019 Banana! Happy New Year! #firstmeal2019 #straitstimesfood #lifeafterfifty #eateateat
A bowl made from love and healthy ingredients #firstmeal2019 #straitstimesfood
Rye sourdough, smoked salmon, mashed egg salad in dill & caper mayonnaise. #firstmeal2019 #straitstimesfood
First meal #firstmeal2019 of #2019😋 @straitstimesfood 💋 #fishballnoodles #sgfood #meepok #foodporn #foodlover #instafood #foodblogger #foodstagram #foodgasm #foodpic #instalikes #fooddiary #foodblog #foodphoto #foodie #foodexplorer #sgmakandiary #foodexperience #foodadventures #food_instalove #foodaholic #foodgraphy #foodilysm #foodstagram #sghawker #bakchormee #straitstimesfood
Liquid diet. @straitstimesfood #firstmeal2019 #straitstimesfood #justkidding #maltipoo
Wats ur 1st nomnom?? 😜 #chien#Собака #собакаулыбака #samoyed#жизнь#samoyedlover#whitedogs#cutedogs #goodlife #sgdog #sgdogs #humor#милаясобака #samoyedcute_insta #狗#Samoiedo#samoyedclub#개 #개귀엽 #kawaii#samoyed_feature#犬#chillax#viral##firstmeal2019 #straitstimesfood #goodboy#cute#puppy#goodboi
homemade big breakfast 🍳 #firstmeal2019 #straitstimesfood @straitstimesfood
After my group running, We hoot on to Dim Sum + Pork Porridge @straitstimesfood @straits_times #firstmealoftheday2019 #firstmeal2019 #straitstimesfood #newyear2019 Happy New Year 2019!!
First meal for 2019. Home cooked. Sunny side up with truffle paste, bacon and waffles with maple syrup. 🍳+ 🥓 01.01.19 #Breakfast #Bacon #Egg #Truffle #FirstMealOf2019 #FirstMeal2019 #StraitsTimesFood #Foodporn #Foodgasm #FoodPhotography #NoFilter #WhatI8Today #WhatIAte #Food #Singapore #FoodieUncle #Foodie #Foodiegram #Foodstagram #igsg #SGEats #FoodSG #SGFoodies #Instafood #nom #nomnomnom
@straitstimesfood #firstmeal2019 #straitstimesfood #roundmarkettampines #delicious #armenianfriedkwayteow #carrotcakes #chaicheeporridge #laksa #soyamilk #chincao #yummiliciousssingaporefood #alltimefavorite
#firstmeal2019 #straitstimesfood
#firstmeal2019 #straitstimesfood

#straitstimesfood #firstmeal2019 #rawcarrotnoodles @straitstimesfood
#straitstimesfood #firstmeal2019
#straitstimesfood #firstmeal2019

