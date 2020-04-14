Steamed and citrusy fish head

If you love fish head but want something non-spicy, try this recipe.

I was inspired by the taucheo (fermented bean paste) gravy of a steamed fish head I had at a zi char stall in Chinatown last year.

What piqued my interest was the hawker's addition of fresh lime to the taucheo gravy. It was probably to rid the dish of fishy odours, but the citrusy lift definitely made an impression.

While people often say you should use only fresh fish for steaming, in times like these, we have to learn to compromise and make do with what is available, including frozen fish.

If you buy good quality saltwater fish and freeze it immediately, you should be able to enjoy steamed fish any time you like.

I have a soft spot for red garoupa fish head, which is much easier to work with as the meat is sweet and flavoursome without any overpowering smell.

STEAMED FISH HEAD WITH TAUCHEO GRAVY

INGREDIENTS

1.2kg red garoupa fish head (788g after removing the gills)

1 tsp salt

2 tsp white rice vinegar

20g ginger, sliced

2 tbsp cooking oil

20g ginger, finely chopped

35g garlic, chopped

1½ tbsp taucheo (fermented bean paste)

280ml water

2 tsp light soya sauce

⅓ tsp sugar

Dash of pepper

2 tsp cornflour

2 tbsp water

1 drop of dark soya sauce

1 stalk of spring onion, finely sliced

2 sprigs of fresh coriander

1 lime

METHOD

1. Place the fish head in a dish. Add ½ teaspoon each of salt and white rice vinegar. Rub the mixture all over the fish, then rinse.

Comfort Cooking Healthy recipes

At a loss as to what to cook tonight? Fret not. In this daily series, STFood Online Editor Hedy Khoo features nourishing recipes you can whip up during the circuit breaker month

2. Use kitchen towel to pat dry the fish head. Use the remaining salt to rub all over the fish. Place the fish head on a heat-resistant steaming plate. Place ginger slices under the fish head and on top of it.

3. Bring water to a boil in a steamer. Once the water is boiling, place fish in the steamer to steam for 10 minutes. Once cooked, transfer the fish into a deep serving dish. Discard the ginger slices and cooking liquid from the steamed fish.

4. To prepare the gravy, heat the cooking oil over medium heat in a clean pan or wok.

5. Add the chopped ginger and fry for 45 seconds.

6. Add the taucheo and fry for a minute over medium-low heat.

7. Add the 280ml water and turn the heat up to medium-high.

8. Once the mixture starts to simmer, add the light soya sauce, sugar and pepper.

9. In a bowl, mix the 2 tablespoons of water and cornflour.

10. Add cornflour mixture to the gravy.

11. Once it comes to a boil, add the drop of dark soya sauce and stir well.

12. Pour the gravy over the fish head.

13. Garnish with spring onion and coriander. 14. Squeeze the lime over the fish head.

15. Serve immediately.

Serves three to four