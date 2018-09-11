Stand to win tickets to The Great Food Festival

Foodies, get ready for a gastronomic extravaganza at the end of the month.

The Straits Times' food website straitstimesfood.com, known as ST Food, and event organiser Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), are giving away 20 pairs of tickets to The Great Food Festival.

The event will be held over four days at RWS from Sept 27 to 30. Each ticket, which gives festivalgoers access to all four days, is worth $45.

To stand a chance to win, go to the contest website (str.sg/stfoodrws) and answer this question: Where will The Great Food Festival be held? (Hint: Answer is in second and third paragraphs.)

The contest starts today and ends at 11.59pm next Monday.

Expect a wider array of offerings at this year's event, which is into its second edition.

Highlights this year include a six-hands meal headed by chef Dylan Jones of Thailand's one-Michelin-starred Bo.lan, who will be collaborating with two other chefs from Thailand; and a new section called The Cellar, where eventgoers can expect wine-pairings with premium meat and cheese, as well as wine masterclasses.

Gin lovers should make a beeline for the custom-built Tanqueray Gin Garden, a bar conceptualised by Diageo World Class Bars, while food lovers can look forward to dishes such as Chilli Crab with Sakura Ebi Spring Onion Pancake by Tung Lok Heen and Fratelli Trattoria's Gnocco di Fonduta al Tartufo, gnocco with a cheese fondue filling served with baby spinach, butter and sage emulsion and truffle.

Eventgoers must pay for the food and drink they consume. Prices start at $5 for a dessert and $10 for a dish. Wine starts at $12 a glass.

The four-day pass also entitles each ticketholder to one free dish from the event's Star Chef Arena, a section which showcases dishes by Michelin-starred and celebrity chefs, and a complimentary RWS Invites Membership.

Each participant can win only once and each e-mail address is entitled to only one chance.

Winners will be notified via e-mail or telephone by Sept 21. For inquiries, e-mail mkgstpromo@sph.com.sg.

For the full list of terms and conditions for The Great Food Festival, go to www.tgff.com.sg.