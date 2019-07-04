ST subscribers treated to five-course meal at Italian restaurant Fratelli Trattoria

SINGAPORE - Ten subscribers of The Straits Times (ST) and their guests were treated to an exclusive Italian dinner at celebrity chef restaurant Fratelli Trattoria on Wednesday evening (July 3).

They were winners of a five-course dinner for two worth $376++, as part of a contest held under the ST+ news with benefits programme, which rewards subscribers. The contest was held in partnership with Resorts World Sentosa (RWS).

Hosted by ST senior food correspondent Wong Ah Yoke, the dinner was a curated menu of the new a la carte dishes from the restaurant's summer menu. It was conceptualised by Italian celebrity chef brothers Enrico and Roberto Cerea, who own both the RWS restaurant and the three-Michelin-starred restaurant Da Vittorio in Lombardy, Italy. The menu first debuted at Da Vittorio in April.

Wednesday's menu included highlights like a red prawn risottto with capers, cured cod fish mousse 'Baccala' served with cornmeal polenta, and pan-seared foie gras with sous vide apples and citrus sauce.

It was his intent to highlight summer ingredients that are currently in bloom in Italy, like parsnip and capers, said Chef Roberto, who was in town for the launch of the new menu. He personally ladled out petit four pastry rolls for diners at the end of the night.

Civil servant Edward Leong, 66, particularly enjoyed the foie gras, commenting that it was very well-cooked. He has been subscribing to ST since the 1970s.

Another subscriber, Mr Damien Koh, praised the presentation of most of the dishes. The 50-year-old, who works at HSBC, took his wife - both have been subscribers for over 10 years - to the dinner.

"The way the cod fish was prepared was eye-opening - it was my first time seeing it as a mousse," he said of the creamy dish.

"And it was a nice touch to meet the chef after," he added.

Fratelli Trattoria is open for dinner from 6.00pm to 10:00pm. For reservations, please call +65 6577 6555 or email fratelli@rwsentosa.com.