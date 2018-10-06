ST readers enjoy family meal in Forest

There was barely a crumb in sight. Soup bowls were slurped dry and dessert plates were licked clean.

That was how much 10 subscribers of The Straits Times and their dining companions enjoyed their dinner on Thursday night.

The dinner for 20 - part of the ST+ news with benefits rewards programme - was held at Resorts World Sentosa's contemporary Chinese restaurant Forest. The restaurant is headed by celebrity chef Sam Leong, 52, known for his East-meets-West approach to traditional Chinese cuisine.

Diners were treated to a round of canapes and a mocktail, followed by four courses.

Each course was created by a member of chef Leong's family, all of whom are chefs and represent three generations of the family.

Apart from chef Leong, his mother, Madam Pit Yoke Eng, 76, his wife, Mrs Forest Leong, 48, and his son, Mr Joe Leong, 25, also created dishes for the meal.

They included a rich, wholesome double-boiled organic chicken soup with morel mushrooms, wolfberries and conpoy; king prawn vermicelli with napa cabbage in a heady Chinese wine broth; and for dessert, a warm black sesame lava cake topped with dehydrated black sesame sponge cake, served with black sesame ice cream on black sesame crumble.

Educator Claire Tan, 55, said: "It was a delicious, unusual menu that we experienced - Chinese food presented in a modern way."

Mr Douglas Soon, 52, who works in the banking sector, said the menu was "well-thought-out and meaningful".

The specially curated dinner, valued at $138++ a person, was hosted by ST food correspondent Rebecca Lynne Tan.

ST+ started in April last year to reward subscribers with special discounts and benefits offered by more than 100 partners.