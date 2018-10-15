ST Podcast: Money Hacks Ep 24 - 5-step approach to wine collection, investment and enjoyment with local food

Money Hacks Ep 24 - 5-step approach to wine collection, investment and enjoyment with local food

12:45 mins

Synopsis: In this new podcast series for 2018, The Straits Times and The Business Times offer tips for the newcomer to the financial and investment scene. This episode is Part 2, following the previous Money Hacks topic aimed at wine collecting and investment.

We present five steps to take after this episode: How to fit a wine fridge into a small space in your small apartment, key accessories you need, and how to start with a $13 budget.

Pairing wine with local food? Try chardonnay with mee pok and merlot with prata or briyani.

Produced by: Ernest Luis & Christopher Lim

Part 1 episode:

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

On website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.