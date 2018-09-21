ST Podcast: Life Picks Ep5 (Sept 21) - Hor fun with elusive "wok hei", a big rooftop party, classical music at the racecourse

Life Picks Ep5 (Sept 21): Hor fun with elusive "wok hei", a big rooftop party, and classical music at the racecourse
4:40 mins
Synopsis: A new weekly podcast by The Straits Times, highlighting the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events.
We chat about The Last Escape, a dance party on the roof of Golden Mile Tower, Hor Fun Premium at Alexandra Village Food Centre and a free SSO concert at Singapore Racecourse.
