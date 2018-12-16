Spicy take on festive bird

Here are some highlights on The Straits Times' food website - ST Food, straitstimesfood.com

RECIPES FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Not a fan of turkey? Serve up a roast capon instead. It is less gamey, smaller and much easier to handle.

Try food writer Hedy Khoo's recipe for a tandoori-inspired capon, marinated with yogurt, chilli powder and spices such as ground turmeric and garam masala.

Spicy centrepiece for your festive dinner: str.sg/oBru

Bake a gooey peanut butter chocolate chip blondie in a skillet for dessert. The recipe is adapted from American model Chrissy Teigen's new cookbook, Cravings: Hungry For More.

Serve warm, with a scoop of vanilla or coffee ice cream.

Chrissy Teigen's peanut butter chocolate chip blondie: str.sg/oBCT

A MAGICAL CHOCOLATE ROAD

Firefighters came to the rescue after a chocolate spill caused a road closure in Westonnen, a suburb of Werl, Germany. A tank in the DreiMeister chocolate factory had overflowed and the chocolate river breached the factory grounds and streamed onto the nearest road. About a tonne of chocolate soon solidified in the crisp December air, creating something of a magical carpet.

'Willy Wonka, that you?': A tonne of chocolate leaks from a factory and floods a German street: str.sg/oBHG

ST Food features stories from ST and its sister publications, as well as regional and international publications. There are also videos and dedicated sections for recipes.

Check out the social media section to keep abreast of what ST food writers are noshing on.

You can also follow individual ST food writers on Instagram and Twitter. Use the handy search tool at the top of the page to navigate the site.

Follow ST Food's social media accounts on Instagram and on Facebook @straitstimesfood. Watch our videos on Instagram Stories and Facebook Stories too.

Remember to tag and mention us in all your food posts and use the hashtags #StraitsTimesFood and #STFoodTrending.

For a weekly round-up of the latest food news, sign up for the ST Food Newsletter. Happy eating.

• Follow Rebecca Lynne Tan on Twitter @STrebeccatan