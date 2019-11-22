South Korean chef sues Michelin Guide for listing his Seoul restaurant against his wish

SEOUL (THE KOREA HERALD) - Chef Eo Yun-gwon has taken legal action against the Michelin Guide after it included his restaurant in the Seoul edition despite his request not to be listed.

Eo, 49, runs modern Italian eatery Ristorante Eo in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul.

It is the first time that a Korean chef has sued the guide for being listed.

Ristorante Eo was given one star in the inaugural 2017 Seoul edition and in 2018.

In the 2019 edition, it was downgraded to The Plate list.

Its status remained the same in the 2020 guide released on Nov 14.

On Nov 15, Eo posted that he had filed a suit against the guide for listing his restaurant with others on The Plate list, questioning the criteria applied.

The action amounted to "defamation against the Eo (restaurant) family and its fans".

In his Facebook post, Eo said he sent e-mails on multiple occasions to the Michelin Guide after his restaurant was first listed in the 2017 edition, stating he wished to be left out.

French chef Marc Veyrat also sued the guide recently after his restaurant La Maison Des Bois in the French Alps was downgraded to two stars.

He requested his restaurant to be removed from the guide, citing the inspector's "incompetence".