Snaking queues for HK pastries

Day and night, two perennially long queues snake around basement level four of Ion Orchard, at the open space under the escalators.

They do not appear to lead anywhere. The only clue lies in two signs at the head of the lines. One reads Hang Heung and the other, Joy Luck Teahouse.

Both brands opened just last month, taking up small units across from each other, selling pastries and snacks from Hong Kong.

A confluence of factors, including stress-snacking and the inability to travel during the pandemic, has led to their roaring business.

Joy Luck Teahouse is a takeaway stall selling three famous brands - Hoover Cake Shop egg tarts, Kam Kee Cafe pineapple buns and milk tea, as well as Tak Hing Fishball Company's Hong Kong curry fish balls.

It is a concept by veteran television producer Robert Chua, a Singaporean living in Hong Kong who previously brought in Kam's Roast, a Michelin-starred roast meat specialist.

Hang Heung, on the other hand, is a franchise of a 100-year-old Hong Kong brand that is famous for its traditional Cantonese pastries - including its wife cakes, a flaky pastry with a winter melon filling.

This and five other pastries such as mini egg yolk cake and mung bean paste cake are baked at the Singapore shop daily. Other items such as egg rolls and cookies are flown in from Hong Kong.

Franchisee Wabi-Sabi SG's Mr Alvin Ng said the response over the past month has been overwhelming. Up to 500 boxes of the best-selling wife cakes are snapped up a day.

He previously brought in two popular Japanese brands - LeTao Hokkaido cheesecake and Tokyo Milk Cheese Factory - and while both attracted queues when they opened, they were not as long.

He attributes the warm response to Hang Heung partly to deprivation, as people cannot make regular jaunts to Hong Kong to buy the pastries these days.

"Besides the quality of the product, there is pent-up demand. We're bringing the world to Singapore in a sense," he said.

On weekends, the number of people standing in line goes up to 40, which translates into a two-hour wait. Part of the problem is that only four customers at a time are allowed in the store because of Covid-19 regulations. And, with 25 products to choose from, many take their time to browse.

Mr Ng said: "There is also no sampling allowed, so buying reaction is slower."

To quicken the process, he gets his staff to distribute flyers to those in the queue so they can peruse what is on sale and make decisions while waiting.

The shop also restricts customers to buying only two boxes of wife cakes each time.

Mr Ng added: "Many of our customers are elderly people and we would rather they not stand for so long. But with the current restrictions, there isn't much we can do."

His advice is to go on weekdays or in the morning when the wait shortens to half an hour. "Usually, about 10 to 20 people join the line around half an hour before we open at 11am."

He hopes to find a second shop space that can be used to facilitate delivery as well. "It's not easy to pack flaky pastries for delivery and we don't want them to arrive in less than perfect conditions," he explained.

Over at Joy Luck Teahouse, the response is no less enthusiastic. On its first day, a line formed an hour before the stall opened. For the next few days, the wait extended to up to three hours, said the spokesman.

"But we have since improved our workflow and the queueing time is around one hour now," she added.

The egg tarts are the bestsellers, with about 2,000 pieces flying off the shelves a day, followed by more than 1,000 pineapple buns and around 300 cups of milk tea. The busiest time is at 7pm, when typically over 60 people stand in line.

"Singaporeans love Hong Kong food very much, and young and old came to support us. We are grateful that so many people repeatedly queued for our products," added the spokesman.

Another Hong Kong pastry brand, Tai Cheong Bakery, which opened at Holland Village in late 2016, continues to do a brisk business.

Franchisee Food People, a subsidiary of Palm Beach Group, has since expanded to four outlets here. Mr Timothy Han, who handles business development for Palm Beach, said that, on average, each outlet sells more than 2,000 pastries a day. Egg tarts are still the top sellers.

He said: "Traditionally, Hong Kong-style egg tarts are made using a combination of butter, margarine and/or lard. However, we use only butter in our pastry crust. This makes it richer and more fragrant."

Queues remain a common sight, especially at its Holland Village outlet, which serves a full range of hot dishes that includes macaroni and curry rice.

"It is busiest on weekends and public holidays. Queues may reach up to a 30-minute wait," said Mr Han.

The group is planning to open two more outlets, at Jem and Bukit Panjang Plaza.

"We believe it is because of Singaporeans' familiarity with Hong Kong cuisine as well as the latent demand for pastries and baked goods in general. We see a trend of both Western and Asian bakeries quickly gaining traction and acceptance here," he added.

Where to get Hong Kong snacks

Hang Heung



PHOTO: HANG HEUNG



Where: B4-33 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn

Open: 11am to 9pm daily

What to buy: Wife cake ($15 for a box of six) or a box of assorted freshly baked pastries that includes mung bean paste cake, mini century egg cake and mini egg yolk cake at the same price.

Joy Luck Teahouse



PHOTO: JOY LUCK TEAHOUSE



Where: B4-61 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn

Open: 9am to 10pm daily

What to buy: Hoover egg tart ($2.30), Kam Kee Cafe pineapple bun ($2) and milk tea ($3.50 for hot and $3.80 for cold), Tak Hing's curry fish ball ($4.80 a serving).

Tai Cheong Bakery



PHOTO: TAI CHEONG BAKERY



Where: Four outlets: 31 Lorong Liput; B2 Takashimaya Food Hall, 391 Orchard Road; 01-15 Square 2, 10 Sinaran Drive; B1-58 Raffles City Shopping Centre, 252 North Bridge Road

Open: Various hours

What to buy: Egg tart ($2)

Honolulu Cafe



PHOTO: HONOLULU CAFE



Where: Two outlets: 01-33F The Centrepoint, 176 Orchard Road; 02-06 Westgate, 3 Gateway Drive

Open: Various hours

What to buy: Egg tart ($1.70)

Tsui Wah



PHOTO: TSUI WAH



Where: Two outlets: 01-03 Clarke Quay, 3 River Valley Road; 02-02 The Heeren, 260 Orchard Road

Open: Various hours

What to buy: Crispy bun with condensed milk ($4.70 for takeaway)