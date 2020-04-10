Sizzling sandwiches

Tired of the usual toast with jam? Why not whip up a more interesting sandwich, the roti john, instead?

While it is not clear for sure how the dish originated, it was a food seller named Mr Shukor who set the bar for the fried omelette sandwich and cemented its status as a local culinary classic, when he sold it at the now-demolished Taman Serasi Food Centre near the Singapore Botanic Gardens from 1976.

After he died in 1985, his wife, Madam Khadijah Mohd Salleh, carried on selling the dish. In 2001, the stall relocated to Serangoon Garden Market and eventually closed in March 2010.

At home, you can switch up your breakfast repertoire by making your own roti john.

For half a French loaf, use 1½ to two large eggs. The pan or griddle must be hot before you pour in the egg mixture. Once the egg hits the pan, lower the heat so that the mixture has a chance to cook evenly without getting burnt.

Each roti john should not take more than three minutes to cook.

ROTI JOHN

INGREDIENTS

50ml tomato ketchup

50ml chilli sauce

50ml water

Pinch of salt

1 French loaf (200g)

2 tbsp sambal (chilli paste)

1 (100g) onion, chopped

4 eggs, beaten

200g ground beef

¼ tsp salt

2 green finger chillies, deseeded and sliced

2 Tbs cooking oil

4 slices (80g) of cheddar cheese

METHOD

1. To prepare the dipping sauce, place the tomato ketchup, chilli sauce and water in a saucepan.

2. Bring to a boil and simmer for five minutes until the sauce thickens. Season with a pinch of salt.

3. Remove from heat and set the dipping sauce aside.

4. Halve the French loaf breadth-wise.

5. Butterfly each piece of French loaf and set aside.

6. In a clean mixing bowl, place the chilli paste and chopped onion.

7. Add the eggs. Mix well.

8. Add the ground beef and salt. Mix well.

9. Add the sliced green chillies.

10. In a clean flat pan, heat 2 tablespoons of cooking oil.

11. Over low heat, ladle half of the egg mixture into the pan.

12. Allow the egg mixture to cook for a minute.

13. Take one piece of French loaf and place it, skin side up, ,over the egg mixture.

14. Use a frying slice or spatula to press the bread onto the egg mixture. Fry for one or two minutes until the omelette is cooked through.

15. Turn the bread over. Place two slices of cheese on one side of the bread.

16. Fold the bread over. Press down gently and fry each side for 30 seconds.

17. Remove from pan and slice into eight pieces. Do the same with remaining French loaf and egg mixture.

18. Serve with dipping sauce on the side.

Serves two