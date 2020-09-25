Pastry queen Janice Wong and her creations featured in Ottolenghi and the Cakes of Versailles documentary

SINGAPORE - Singapore's pastry queen Janice Wong is once again flying the nation's flag high - this time on the big screen.

The 37-year-old chef of 2am:dessertbar and her artistic dessert creations are featured in the documentary Ottolenghi and the Cakes of Versailles.

The film follows the famed Israeli-English restaurateur and cookbook author Yotam Ottolenghi on his quest to bring the sumptuous art and decadence of the French city to life in cake form at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Other top names from the contemporary dessert scene appearing in the 76-minute feature include French-American pastry chef Dominique Ansel, London's food artists Sam Bompas and Harry Parr, and Ukrainian pastry chef Dinara Kasko. It launches today (Sept 25) in the United States, and is available on demand.

On the experience, Wong recalls: "I was cooking and painting gummies at the back of the famous Temple of Dendur in the museum. That was really cool but there was also a lot of pressure - good pressure - from the museum and security staff watching us."

In celebration of her role in the film, Wong has launched a Cakes of Versailles high tea series ($45 a person). The first edition - which pays tribute to Versailles - will run every weekend at 2am:dessertbar in Holland Village from Oct 3 to Nov 1.

It showcases Wong's chestnut quince cake with lemon curd, chantilly and chocolate chestnut mousse, which is also the featured cake on the movie's poster.

Other sweet treats include items in collaboration with chefs from the film such as Prosecco raspberry jelly from Bompas and Parr, and strawberry champagne cake from Kasko. There will also be a selection of beautiful bakes such as pistachio and rose escargot from local chef Mohamed Al-Matin of Le Matin Patisserie.

Subsequent themes will revolve around different destinations and experiences, since people are not able to travel any time soon, says Wong, who recently represented Singapore as a guest judge for the season 17 finale of cooking competition Top Chef.

She adds: "I wanted to do something that enables me to share part of my experience with diners back here in Singapore, and the idea of a high tea series seems a great way to do this."

For reservations, go to their website.