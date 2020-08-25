Shake Shack to open fourth outlet

New York burger chain Shake Shack is continuing its expansion here with a fourth outlet, this time in Suntec City Mall. It will be located on the ground floor in the West Wing near the convention centre.

The hoardings were unveiled yesterday and featured murals by Ripple Root, the artist moniker of Singaporeans Liquan Liew and Estella Ng. Their colourful paintings showcase bougainvilleas, triangular motifs representing the Suntec architecture and splashes of water inspired by its Fountain of Wealth.

There is no official date for the opening yet, but the chain said in a statement that it is aiming for later this year. Shake Shack has three other outlets, which are in Jewel Changi Airport, Neil Road and Liat Towers in Orchard Road.

Wong Ah Yoke