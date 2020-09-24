Shake Shack offers award-winning burger for limited period to celebrate Suntec City outlet opening

SINGAPORE - Shake Shack will be bringing in its award-winning ShackMeister burger for a limited period when its fourth Singapore outlet opens at Suntec City on Sept 30.

The burger was created in 2015 for a competition in the United States, where it won the Judge's Choice for Best Burger. It was then put on the Shake Shack menu briefly that year.

Based on the chain's classic burger, it has an extra heap of crispy shallots piled on the Angus beef patty. The shallots are marinated in a custom-brewed ale before being coated in flour, cayenne and paprika and crisp-fried.

They are also added to Shake Shack's flat-top dogs and crinkle-cut fries with its signature cheese sauce for the ShackMeister Dog and ShackMeister Fries.

All three items will be available at Suntec City from Sept 30 to Nov 16, and the other outlets at Jewel Changi Airport, Neil Road and Liat Towers from Oct 5 to Nov 16.

The new outlet will also offer an exclusive concrete dessert called Matcha Made In Heaven with vanilla frozen custard blended with strawberry yuzu jam and buttery shortbread, and topped with matcha powder.

The eatery's design features a mural by artists Liquan Liew and Estella Ng of Ripple Root, the duo who decorated the hoardings for the shop while it was being renovated. It traces the burger chain from its first location at Madison Square Park in New York to the new outlet.

