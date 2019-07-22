Seeking a healthier diet? Try these unconventional yoghurt recipes

Do you check the nutrition facts and ingredients of food items before putting them into your grocery cart?

According to the National Nutrition Survey 2018 report of the Health Promotion Board (HPB), Singaporeans are now becoming more mindful of the food they are eating. This report on diet and nutritional status, published every two years, shows that Singaporeans are consuming fewer calories, although sugar intake remains a problem.

Having a better diet can be a challenge but sometimes, all it takes is finding healthy alternatives to the food you are used to eating. For instance, instead of grabbing a tub of sugar-rich ice cream on your grocery trip, why not opt for MARIGOLD Low Fat Cup Yoghurt? The latter has natural and healthy ingredients that are good for your diet: it has no added colouring and sweetener; contains live active cultures or good bacteria, which help support one’s digestive system; calcium for building strong bones and teeth; and recognized by HPB with a Healthier Choice Symbol, making it a wholesome treat for adults and kids alike.

Considered one of the most versatile foods in the market, yoghurt can be eaten straight from the cup or as part of a snack or meal that you can create yourself. Here are some healthy recipes by MARIGOLD that you can try with its natural selection of Low Fat Cup Yoghurt:

Traditional Rice Cake with Natural Yoghurt

If you have kids at home, this recipe, which serves six, is good for breakfast. The meal will give them enough energy for their morning activities, and the yoghurt will give their growing bones the calcium they need.



Have your kids enjoy this plate for breakfast. PHOTO: MARIGOLD



INGREDIENTS

For filling

1 tbsp cooking oil

1 cm ginger, minced

2 cloves garlic, minced

30g dried shrimps, chopped and dry-fried

2 fresh red chillies, deseeded and minced

4 coriander leaves, minced

3 stalks spring onion, minced

1 tsp pepper

For rice cake

125g rice flour, sifted

15g corn flour, sifted

2 tsp sugar

1 pinch sea salt

½ tsp pepper

130g MARIGOLD Low Fat Natural Yoghurt

250ml water

For garnish

Some dried shrimps

Some minced green and red chillies

Some coriander leaves

Some chopped spring onion

METHOD

1. Prepare the filling: Heat cooking oil. Sauté ginger and garlic. Add the rest of the ingredients and stir for one minute. Set aside.

2. In a pot, combine rice flour, corn flour, sugar, salt and pepper. For a smooth batter, mix in MARIGOLD Low Fat Natural Yoghurt and water.

3. Place pot over medium heat. Stir until the batter thickens. Add the filling and mix.

4. Grease a six-inch square baking pan. Pour in the mixture. Steam it for 20 minutes until firm. Leave to cool.

5. Cut into slices. Garnish and serve.

Sauteed Cod with Nata de Coco Yoghurt

Make a filling and healthy lunch for the whole family with this simple yet healthy recipe. Low in fat, cod is a protein that goes well with the tasty flavour of nata de coco.



Choose a healthy lunch with this cod recipe. PHOTO: MARIGOLD



INGREDIENTS

500g cod fillet

10 egg whites

4 slices of ham, diced

1 stalk of Chinese coriander

100ml cooking oil

130g MARIGOLD Low Fat Nata de Coco Yoghurt

For fish seasoning

½ tsp chicken essence powder

⅓ salt

METHOD

1. Cut cod fillet into cubes.

2. Preheat cooking oil in a pan over medium-high heat. Add fish cubes and fry them until cooked. Remove and set aside.

3. Mix egg whites and MARIGOLD Low Fat Nata de Coco Yoghurt in a bowl. Beat till light and slightly airy.

4. Get back to your pan. Put it over medium heat and drain out oil until only a bit is left. Add your egg white mixture and keep stirring it in the pan. When the egg white is about 80 per cent cooked, add in the fish cubes. Continue to stir fry until the egg white is completely cooked.

5. Place the cooked egg white and fish on a plate. Sprinkle ham and coriander on top.

Cookie Crumble with Mixed Berries Yoghurt

It can get busy in the office. Prepare this yoghurt-topped snack over the weekend and bring one to work each day for a healthy afternoon snack.



Redefine snack time with this healthy alternative. PHOTO: MARIGOLD



INGREDIENTS

2 red apples, chopped

2 green apples, chopped

1 orange, extract juice

1 tbsp strawberry jam

80ml raw honey

200g plain or butter cookies

80g sliced almonds

6 tbsp MARIGOLD Low Fat Mixed Berries Yoghurt

METHOD

1. Preheat oven to 170 deg C.

2. Place chopped apples in ramekins.

3. In a mixing bowl, combine orange juice, strawberry jam and honey. Mix well and pour over chopped apples.

4. Crush cookies into fine crumbs. Sprinkle crumbs over jam mixture, followed by almond slices.

5. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes.

6. Top with one tablespoon of MARIGOLD Low Fat Mixed Berries Yoghurt and serve.

Baked Spiced Yoghurt Chicken

Invite your friends over for a simple dinner and impress them with this indulgent meal made guilt-free with the goodness of yoghurt. It’s a good choice for your main course – and an interesting way of introducing yoghurt to those who haven’t discovered its versatility yet.



With this chicken recipe, you'll surely impress your guests. PHOTO: MARIGOLD



INGREDIENTS

600g chicken wings, rinse and separate wings from drumettes

130g MARIGOLD Low Fat Natural Yoghurt

2 tbsp light soya sauce

2 tsp curry powder

For turmeric sauce

130g MARIGOLD Low Fat Peach Yoghurt

1 tsp turmeric powder

½ tsp salt

METHOD

1. Combine chicken wings, MARIGOLD Low Fat Natural Yoghurt, light soya sauce and curry powder. Mix well and marinate in the fridge for an hour.

2. Preheat oven to 175 deg C. Bake chicken for about 15 minutes until crispy and golden brown.

3. Prepare turmeric sauce: Mix all of the ingredients and cook in a saucepan over low heat. Turn off the heat once it boils.

4. Serve chicken with turmeric sauce.

