Scream for your sushi

Food businesses are taking a heavy fall amid the coronavirus outbreak, but some are fighting back with creative deals.

Three-month-old casual sushi restaurant Wooshi, which is at Causeway Point, this week launched the Big Scream-off: Customers can get discounts based on how long they can scream "wooshi" in one breath, with 1 per cent taken off the total bill for every second they can scream.

Wooshi's chief executive Omar Marks, 40, said: "In an environment where there is a lot of fear in the air, we just felt that it is even more critical to provide a bit of comic relief to patrons and our team."

Chinese restaurant Dian Xiao Er also has an ongoing promotion which was launched in line with Valentine's Day.

The promotion, offered at selected outlets, allows groups with married couples to enjoy discounts depending on the number of years they have been married.

Chinatown Complex Hawkers' Association is also offering a series of promotions at the food centre today and tomorrow, in an attempt to stem a 50 per cent to 80 per cent drop in business brought on by the coronavirus outbreak.

The food centre re-opened on Thursday after a three-day spring cleaning.

Patrons can look forward to one-for-one promotions and special prices at 220 of the centre's stalls.

One of the centre's hawkers, Ms Connie Chan, 49, said: "This weekend, we hope (customers) will see the measures put in place to ensure cleanliness and hygiene, and gain confidence to shop and eat here again."

Beverage brands have also been prompt in their response to the crisis, with popular tea franchise Gong Cha quenching customers' thirst with a recent one-for-one promotion.

Despite reports last month that confirmed coronavirus patients had worked at Ngee Ann City's office tower, the tea chain's Ngee Ann City outlet saw healthy crowds during weekday lunchtime last week.

While collecting her half-priced bubble teas, administrative executive Becky Yee, 37, said: "I've been going out as usual, so I'm quite happy that there are many food promotions now."

Here are seven ongoing food promotions.

1 LI BAI Li Bai

Cantonese Restaurant has expanded their online order selection to include more a la carte and signature offerings.

They are holding a promotion until the end of the month where customers get a 15 per cent discount on online orders.

The restaurant has allowed parking in their driveway, so pick-up is quick and hassle-free.

WHERE: Li Bai Cantonese Restaurant, Sheraton Towers Singapore, 39 Scotts Road

MRT: Orchard

OPEN: 11.30am to 2.30pm (Mondays to Saturdays), 10.30am to 2.30pm (Sundays), 6.30 to 10.30pm daily; pick-up available from 11am to 10pm daily

TEL: 6839-5623

INFO: shopatsheraton.oddle.me

2 PARADISE GROUP

Paradise Group of Restaurants is offering its members and Maybank or Citibank card holders a 30 per cent discount on their a la carte food bills.

The promotion is valid at all restaurants under the group and available for both dine-in and takeaway.

WHERE: All restaurants under Paradise Group, including Paradise Dynasty, Taste Paradise and Canton Paradise

INFO: paradisegp.com

3 PUTIEN

Putien's new takeaway menu features crowd favourites - including Stir-fried Yam and Sweet and Sour Pork with Lychee - available at slashed prices, starting at only $12.90, down from the usual $14.90.

All takeaway items will be served in small portions for self-collection only. Takeaway is available at all outlets except Jewel Changi Airport.

Putien's dishes are also available via food delivery services Deliveroo, Foodpanda and GrabFood.

Its newly expanded delivery menu includes three one-person set meals, as well as more dishes and beverages. Set meal prices start at $13.70.

WHERE: Putien outlets, including 04-12 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn

MRT: Orchard

WHEN: 11.30am to 4.30pm, 5.30 to 10pm daily; takeaway available from 11.30am to 12.30pm, 5.30 to 6.30pm

TEL: 6509-4296

INFO: putien.com

4 IMPERIAL TREASURE

There are new weekday value set menus at Imperial Treasure Nan Bei Restaurant.

For prices starting at just $19, single diners can tuck into dishes such as steamed pork dumplings, barbecue and roast pork and la mian - plus sweet treats such as red bean cream and osmanthus jelly to end the meal.

Other dine-in offers include 20 per cent discounts at Imperial Treasure Steamboat Restaurant and on Treasures Yi Dian Xin's dim sum selections. A 15 per cent takeaway discount is also available at other Imperial Treasure restaurants.

WHERE: Imperial Treasure Nan Bei Restaurant, 05-12/13/14 Ngee Ann City, 391 Orchard Road

MRT: Orchard

OPEN: 11am to 3.30pm, 6 to 10.30pm (Mondays to Thursdays), 11am to 10.30pm(Fridays and Saturdays), 10.30am to 10.30pm (Sundays and public holidays)

TEL: 6738-1238

INFO: imperialtreasure.com/home

5 SPICE BRASSERIE

Spice Brasserie has rolled out single-serve portions of buffet-line favourites such as Black Char Siew Rice, Seafood Broken Rice Porridge and Durian Pengat, starting at $4.80 a plate.

Diners can pair their meals with a can of Tiger Beer at only $1. The promotion will end on April 30.

WHERE: Spice Brasserie, Parkroyal on Kitchener Road, 181 Kitchener Road

MRT: Farrer Park

OPEN: Noon to 2.30pm, 6 to 10pm daily

TEL: 6428-3160

INFO: panpacific.co/2TK8Bsm

6 JUMBO

Jumbo is rolling out new bento boxes at Jumbo Seafood, Chui Huay Lim Teochew Cuisine, Zui Yu Xuan Teochew Cuisine and Singapore Seafood Republic.

Bento boxes will be available for both takeaway and delivery via Deliveroo, Foodpanda and GrabFood, except for those from Singapore Seafood Republic, which are available only for takeaway.

Priced at $10.80 and $12.80, the bento boxes feature favourites such as shelled prawns stir-fried with chilli crab sauce.

The Teochew bento boxes also feature specialities such as Teochew "Puning" Fermented Bean Chicken.

A full list of restaurants, locations and opening hours is available on Jumbo's website.

WHERE: Jumbo Seafood outlets; Zui Yu Xuan Teochew Cuisine, Far East Square, 130/131 Amoy Street; Chui Huay Lim Teochew Cuisine, 01-02 Chui Huay Lim Club, 190 Keng Lee Road; Singapore Seafood Republic, 02-138 Festive Walk, 26 Sentosa Gateway

INFO: jumbogroup.sg/en/home

7 GODIVA

Godiva is offering a one-for-one promotion for its Chocolate Twist Soft Serve. The promotion is available only at certain times and ends today.

WHERE: Godiva outlets, including B1-05 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn

MRT: Orchard

OPEN: 10am to 10pm daily; promotion available 11.30am to 2.30pm, 4.30 to 7.30pm

TEL: 6509-8924

INFO: godiva.com