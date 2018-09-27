Satay made from scratch

At Haron Satay, a stall in East Coast Lagoon Village, everything is made from scratch.

Sisters and second-generation owners Harlina Haron, 45, and Shima Salim, 52, say their satay is made in-house using only fresh meat. Beef, mutton, chicken and beef tripe, marinated in a secret spice mix, are painstakingly skewered by hand, while their Javanese-style peanut gravy is made fresh in large batches twice a day. The stall also sells honey chicken wings.

Haron Satay was started by Ms Harlina and Ms Shima's late father, Mr Haron Abu Bakar, in 1978.

In 2011, the stall was named a Singapore Hawker Master in the satay category, an award organised by The Straits Times and Lianhe Zaobao.

The sisters took over the stall full time after their father fell ill in 2009. He died two years ago from heart complications and kidney failure.

The stall, which opens at about 2pm, is busiest at dinner time, between 6 and 10pm. It closes at 11pm, after which it takes another 11/2 hours to clean up before the stall assistants and owners head home.

