Covid-19 stay-home recipe: Sardine snacks to have and to fold

Want a tasty snack that requires minimal effort? Make your own sardine foldovers and get that homemade taste minus the hassle.

Unless you have a lot of time or find messing about with pastry therapeutic and fun, frozen puff pastry is a fine solution.

I use Pampas Puff Pastry, which comes in a pack of 10 sheets for $7.70 (from redmanshop.com).

This is a useful recipe to help you use up all those cans of sardines you have in your kitchen cupboard.

If you prefer a more pronounced savoury taste, add a pinch of salt to the filling. To spice things up, throw in some freshly cut chillies.

Switch up the filling using tuna, ham and cheese or even sausages, depending on what you have in your fridge.

To defrost the frozen puff pastry, leave it on a flat surface for 10 to 15 minutes.

The only thing about working with frozen puff pastry is that it defrosts and starts to go soft very quickly in Singapore's hot and humid weather. Work fast or keep the other pastry sheets in the fridge and work on one at a time.

EASY SARDINE FOLDOVERS

INGREDIENTS

1 can of sardines (425g)

1 onion, sliced

1 tsp fresh lime juice

Pinch of salt (optional)

1 chilli, sliced (optional)

3 sheets of frozen puff pastry

1 egg yolk

1 tsp water

METHOD

1. Preheat the oven to 200 deg C.

2. Mash up the sardines and mix in the onion slices and lime juice. Add salt and chilli if preferred.

3. Thaw the frozen puff pastry and cut each piece into quarters (right, top).

4. Place 1 Tbs of the filling in the middle of each quarter (right, middle).

5. Fold the pastry diagonally into a triangular shape. Use a fork to press the edges together (right, below).

6. Mix the egg yolk and water to make an egg wash. Brush the foldovers with the egg wash.

7. Bake at 200 deg C for 20 minutes. Serve hot.

Makes 12 servings