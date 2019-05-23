Rolling out lobster rolls at Jewel

The wait for London's famed Burger & Lobster restaurant is over as its first Singapore outpost opens today at Jewel Changi Airport.

The 81-seat eatery - located on Jewel's fifth floor with a view of its stunning Rain Vortex - features its iconic Original Lobster ($65++ for 1.5lb or 680g), with live lobsters flown in at least twice a week from Nova Scotia, Canada; and famed Original Roll ($40++), with tender lobster meat enveloped in a buttery, toasted brioche roll.

Bigger lobster options are available, priced from $120++ for 1kg. A portion of 1.7kg to 2kg is good for three to five people.

Two items exclusive to Jewel are the Sambal Glazed Lobster ($65++), with toasted brioche to dip into the mildly spicy sauce; and Chocolate Jewels ($12++), a dessert of dark chocolate spheres topped with housemade caramel sauce.

As for the burgers, The Mayfair ($25++) - named after the luxe London district where Burger & Lobster first began in 2011 - includes a juicy 170g grilled Nebraskan beef patty, housemade pickles, onions and a secret Burger & Lobster burger sauce.

There is also an Impossible burger option ($20++), with pumpkin brioche, guacamole, red pepper coulis and kale served with sweet potato chips.

Desserts include Tres Leches ($12++), with vanilla-flavoured sponge cake soaked in milk, topped with green tea whipped cream, roasted pistachio and raspberries; and Mango Eaton Mess ($12++), with mango puree layered with meringue and fresh mangoes.

Its bar - which operates from 9am till midnight daily - offers a selection of cocktails, beer and wine. Non-alcoholic drink options include the B&L Pineapple Iced Tea ($9) - served in a special biodegradable plastic bag, a nod to Singapore's takeaway bags for drinks in coffee shops.

This is Burger & Lobster's 16th outlet. Its other locations include New York, Bangkok, Dubai, Genting Highlands and Kuwait City.

The opening team will be here for at least three months, says Mr Riccardo LaMonica, 42, Burger & Lobster's regional head of operations who is currently based in Singapore.

Head chef Kukie Chin, 31, who was previously from the Genting Highlands branch, helms the kitchen here.

Mr LaMonica says: "Singapore is an extremely important market as we see Singaporeans in our outlets particularly in London, Bangkok and Malaysia. There is no immediate plan for another outlet, we will have to see how people respond."

Marketing executive Tan Zhi Juan, who dined at Burger & Lobster in London for the second time last week, notes that it is significantly cheaper there.

For example, the Original Lobster is priced from £20 (S$35) for 1lb (454g), while her favourite lobster roll costs £20.

Ms Tan, 31, says: "I really love the lobster roll, the meat is so fresh and chunky. My daughter finished half of the roll. I might give the Singapore outlet a try, but at that price, perhaps just for special occasions."

• Burger & Lobster opens today at 05-203 Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Boulevard, from 9 to 3am daily. It does not take reservations.