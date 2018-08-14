Remote Indian village banks on pineapple festival to draw tourists

(REUTERS) - Locals and tourists thronged a pineapple festival held in a remote village in India's northeast on Sunday (Aug 12).

Thayong village in Manipur organised a 10-day pineapple festival aimed at encouraging farmers and locals to plant and cultivate pineapples. The officials also hope to promote agro-tourism through such events as the region is blessed with abundant varieties of herbs and medicinal plants.

The village produces approximately 20 to 30 tonnes of pineapples every year, said advisor to the organising committee, Aerto Atung Michael Kom. This year, the popular Kew variety of the fruit was being sold at 30 odd stalls that were set up at the festival.

The Thayong village has a population of approximately 750 people with more than 90 per cent of their income coming from pineapple farming. Through the pineapple festival, the farmers are able to showcase different varieties of pineapples grown in the area, boosting the economy of pineapple growers of the area.