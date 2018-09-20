Recipes for healthier fried brown rice and other rice substitutes

(KUALA LUMPUR/THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Couscous and cauliflower rice are great alternatives to rice.

TASTY FRIED BROWN RICE

Ingredients:

2 cups cold cooked brown rice

1 Tbs canola oil

1 Tbs sesame oil

6 shelled medium small prawns, diced

1 Tbs diced carrot

2 long beans, cut into small sections

2 Tbs diced red capsicum

2 egg whites

2 Tbs fresh sweet corn kernels

For the seasoning:

1 Tbs oyster sauce

1 tsp chicken stock powder

1 tsp paprika powder

Freshly cracked black pepper

Dash of pepper to taste

Sugar to taste

Method:

1. Heat oil and sesame oil in a large nonstick skillet. Add prawns, carrot and long beans. Saute briefly.

2. Add brown rice and toss over high heat. Stir in capsicum to combine. Mix and fry briskly over high heat. Season to taste.

3. Push rice aside and add egg white. Toss and fry until egg whites and rice are well combined.

4. Add sweet corn kernels and adjust taste with a little more sesame oil. Keep frying until rice grains start to “jump”.

5. Once done and rice is fragrant, dish out and serve at once.

HEALTHY CAULIFLOWER FRIED RICE



Cauliflower fried rice. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK



Ingredients:

1 (300g) medium head cauliflower

2 Tbs sesame oil

2 Tbs red onion, diced

1 tsp chopped garlic

1 tsp minced ginger

2 Tbs red capsicum, diced

2 Tbs green capsicum, diced

1 Tbs diced carrot

2 Tbs shiitake mushrooms, diced

2 eggs, beaten

For the seasoning:

2 Tbs light soy sauce

1 Tbs Sriracha sauce

Freshly cracked black pepper to taste

1 Tbs canola oil

For garnish:

Chopped spring onion and coriander

Method:

1. Remove core of cauliflower. Cut off the florets and wipe them dry. Put the florets in a food processor. Pulse for 5-6 seconds until the cauliflower resembles rice or slightly larger pieces. Do not overload the processor or the cauliflower will become mushy when cooked.

2. Heat sesame oil in a large nonstick skillet. Add onion, garlic and ginger. Saute until fragrant.

3. Add capsicums and carrot. Stir-fry well till aromatic. Add cauliflower and saute until just tender but not mushy. Mix in the shiitake mushrooms. Add the beaten eggs and adjust taste with seasoning. Keep stirring until the egg coats all the cauliflower and is cooked,

4. Dish out and serve garnished with chopped spring onion and coriander.

SIMMERED CHICKEN WITH COUSCOUS



Simmered chicken with couscous. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK



Ingredients:

2 Tbs canola oil

2 Tbs yellow onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, crushed

500g chicken, skin removed and cut into 6 pieces

150g tomatoes, seeded and chopped

1 Tbs paprika

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 bay leaf

½ tsp water

2 dried dates

Adequate salt and sugar to taste

½ tsp chicken stock powder

For the couscous:

150g couscous

1 tbsp butter

20g raisins

2 stalks coriander, finely chopped

Method:

1. Heat oil in a pan and saute onion and garlic till slightly browned and aromatic.

2. Add chicken, tomatoes, paprika, cinnamon and bay leaf, and pour in water. Cook to a boil then reduce the heat and simmer for about 20 minutes, stirring twice in between.

3. Add the dates and continue to simmer until chicken is tender and gravy is reduced. Add seasoning to taste.

4. For the couscous: Bring 600ml water to a boil then add ½ teaspoon oil and a big pinch of salt. Once water comes to a boil, take saucepan off the heat and add couscous. Whisk and cover for 3-4 minutes. When done, drain couscous and loosen the grains. Stir in butter, raisins and coriander.

5. Dish out couscous to serve with the chicken.