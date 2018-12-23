Recipes for Christmas parties

Here are some highlights on The Straits Times' food website - ST Food, straitstimesfood.com

It is not too late to add some homemade cheer to your next festive feast, whether you are hosting a party or going to a potluck.

TRIFLES IN A JAR

Jazz up devil's food cake made with store-bought cake mix with some rum and Cointreau. Place chunks of the cake in a jar and layer with dollops of lush, boozy chocolate mousse for fancy individual treats. These can be made in advance. Satisfy your sweet tooth with chocolate mousse trifle: http://str.sg/o2dF

TAPAS-STYLE MEATBALLS

Make these mildly spicy Spanishinspired tapas meatballs several days ahead of the party. They can be kept in the refrigerator and are great for last-minute get-togethers - they need only be reheated. The hearty morsels can be served as an appetiser or a main course. These tapas meatballs make great party nibbles: http://str.sg/o2eF

TWO YULE CAKES

Follow well-known Israeli-British chef Yotam Ottolenghi's recipes for date and marmalade cakes this season.

Wow the guests like an accomplished patissier with a Yule log or Buche de Noel topped with burnt meringue and caramel shards.

The chef also shares a recipe for an easier upside-down date cake topped with kumquat marmalade and served with Cognac mascarpone - just as delicious. Dazzle like a French pastry chef with these date and marmalade cakes: http://str.sg/o2dH

