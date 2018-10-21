Private dining Xi Yan to close

Here are some highlights on The Straits Times' food website - ST Food, straitstimesfood.com.

PRIVATE DINING RESTAURANT XI YAN TO CLOSE

After 13 years in Craig Road, Xi Yan, one of Singapore's first and most well-known Chinese private dining restaurants, will be closing.

The restaurant is famed for dishes such as Salivating Chicken - a Sichuan-style dish of poached chicken with century eggs and spicy chilli sauce. It is owned by several partners including Hong Kong celebrity chef Jacky Yu. Xi Yan is closing due to a hike in rental. New premises for the restaurant have not been found yet. It will close after Chinese New Year next year, on Feb 23.

#NOSTRAWS, PLASTIC LIDS AT BURGER KING

Burger King is the latest fast-food chain to stop providing dine-in customers with plastic straws and lids for its drinks at its 42 outlets here.

Diners can, however, request for them at the counter if absolutely necessary. Straws and lids are still provided for takeaways and deliveries.

The campaign began last Monday. More restaurants around the world are subscribing to the #nostraws movement in a bid to be more environmentally friendly.

