Prata, bubble tea and tapas: Deliveroo's food order trends so far this year

SINGAPORE - A lot of roti prata was ordered in Singapore during the circuit breaker months of April to June.

According to food delivery service Deliveroo Singapore, the amount of orders it received for prata during that period would add up to enough of the Indian flatbread to span the width of the 146m infinity pool at Marina Bay Sands end to end 56 times.

Deliveroo tracked the trends seen in the types of food orders it received as people sought to satisfy their stay-at-home cravings during the circuit breaker months of April to June and the phase two reopening period that followed till August.

Another favourite was bubble tea. Orders for the drink saw a double-digit growth between June and August as bubble tea shops reopened post-circuit breaker, compared with April to June.

As for the highest single dinner-time order so far this year, Deliveroo said it was a customer's $1,438 order from a tapas bar in the central business district.

It took 14 riders to deliver the order to the customer.

Among the other findings by Deliveroo on the food delivery trends in Singapore this year:

- Chinese food was the most ordered cuisine islandwide between January and August, with Indian food coming in second, except in the northern areas of Singapore, which preferred other food under Deliveroo's local dishes category.

- Breakfast in bed: With people working from home, orders in the breakfast category shot up by 120 per cent during the circuit breaker period. Some of the most popular orders in this category included siew mai and croissants.

- Lunch al desko: Lunch time orders between 11am and 1pm went up by more than 60 per cent during the circuit breaker months as customers tucked into American-style tuna sandwiches and burrito bowls, which were among the most popular dishes ordered.

- Tea-time treats: Orders received between 3pm and 5pm increased by 80 per cent between April and June, as customers reached for snacks such as chicken nuggets and curry puffs most frequently.

- Late-night delights: Orders that came in after 9pm increased by 130 per cent in April to June, compared with the period from January to March.

- Festive favourites: Food delivery orders on National Day increased by close to 40 per cent from last year. Orders during the long Hari Raya Puasa weekend from May 23 to 25 were up by 57 per cent from a year ago.