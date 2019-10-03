Popular cookbook author received no advance

NEW YORK • In 2017, Dallas food blogger Urvashi Pitre published Indian Instant Pot Cookbook. By any measure, it was a hit, selling more than 100,000 copies.

But under the contract she signed with publisher Callisto Media, Pitre received no advance, the payment often given to an author when a book deal is signed.

Callisto asked her to develop 50 recipes in three months but offered no budget for doing that.

Over the last two years, Pitre has made US$15,000 (S$20,775) - minus her expenses - solely from payments when book sales exceed a certain number.

Her experience is not unique, and Callisto is not the only small publisher offering such deals.

Many chefs are asked to write books for very little, and sometimes nothing. In the current publishing landscape, there is an expectation that people will do a lot more for a lot less.

In July, Baltimore cookbook author Allison Robicelli was approached by Reedy Press to write a book about standout restaurants in Washington or Baltimore, for no pay upfront, and no budget for travel or dining. She said no.

Mr Josh Stevens, publisher of Reedy, said it does not offer money upfront because the books "ultimately have a limited audience".

When pressed on what options an author has to write a book about restaurants with no dining budget, he added that "some authors may work something out with the establishments".

The cookbook business is not struggling. A spokesman for NPD BookScan said sales of print cookbooks grew 24 per cent last year over the previous year.

Literary agent Stacey Glick described companies like Callisto as "data-driven publishers that look at a trend, come up with an idea and hire freelancers to do books quickly".

Often, the writers approached are bloggers like Pitre, who lack a print platform and are used to giving content away for free.

Still, many writers accept these offers in exchange for the credentials they believe being published will provide, even if they lose money on the deal.

Without her deal with Callisto, Pitre said, she never would have signed with an agent, or landed a two-book, six-figure deal with Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in 2017, after Indian Instant Pot was a hit.

Barbara Schieving, a blogger who wrote her first cookbook, Simply Sweet Dream Puffs, for Liberty Street, said: "I do feel underpaid."

But, she added, being an author "gives you more authority, and increases traffic to your site, which is by far more valuable than revenue from a cookbook".

"Bloggers who are doing cookbooks just for the money are making a mistake," she added.

A few authors have responded to this reality by turning to self-publishing. Robicelli plans to self-publish her next cookbook.

By forcing writers to develop, test and market their books with minimal resources, she noted, publishing companies have indirectly created their own competition.

"If authors are doing work they thought publishers were going to do," she said, "why does anyone need publishers anymore?"

NYTIMES