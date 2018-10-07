Pizza Hut in Shanghai goes upscale fancy

Here are some highlights on The Straits Times' food website - ST Food, straitstimesfood.com.

VIDEO: FAST-FOOD FASHION

A Pizza Hut outlet in Shanghai now has Italian marble counters, fancy brass lamps and waitstaff dressed in sleek purple and black uniforms designed by well-known American fashion designer Anna Sui.

Watch a Reuters video about the glitzy makeover that food operator Yum China has given to its Pizza Hut brand in China, in a bid to boost sales amid rising competition.

Fast-food fashion: Yum China's plan to get Pizza Hut back in vogue: http://str.sg/oejH

A RECIPE TO TRY

When it comes to cooking, New York Times writer Alison Roman believes that less is more.

She advises seasoning vegetables with just two or three ingredients - there is no need to sprinkle them with the contents of your pantry, she says.

Chicken and potatoes are also a tried-and-tested match that does not need anything else getting in the way.

Follow her recipe for chilli butter chicken with vinegared potatoes cooked on a sheet pan for a quick meal. You can use a whole chicken or opt for chicken parts.

Make a dish of fiery-orange chilli butter chicken with tangy potatoes: http://str.sg/oejb

