Peranakan eatery Belimbing Superstar, sister restaurant of Coconut Club, closes after just months

SINGAPORE - Peranakan economical rice eatery Belimbing Superstar, the sister restaurant of The Coconut Club, has ended operations just months after opening in August last year.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jan 21), the eatery in Ann Siang Hill announced its closure and thanked customers for their support. No reasons were given for the closure.

This news comes after Belimbing Superstar's co-founder, Mr Lee Eng Su, died in September last year. He died suddenly at age 40 just three weeks after Belimbing opened in August, but the restaurant continued operations, helmed by head chef Ben Teo.

Mr Lee was also the founder of The Coconut Club, which is known for its nasi lemak and cendol.

With Belimbing Superstar, Mr Lee wanted to make Peranakan food more accessible by modelling his restaurant after an economical rice or teochew porridge stall.

Customers were offered a choice of more than 30 dishes, including crowd favourites like ayam buah keluak and its signature kerabu (salads), which were pre-cooked and displayed for ordering in single servings.