Pasta workshop and lunch for ST subscribers

The lunch menu features pollastrino, a Tuscan-style, farm-fed baby spring chicken (above), at Grissini.
Ten readers will each win a pair of passes to make fagotelli and then have a three-course meal at Grissini restaurant

You may have heard of spaghetti and ravioli, but do you know what fagotelli is?

Ten Straits Times subscribers will get a chance to try making this Italian dish - a filled pasta parcel similar to ravioli - at a workshop with Italian grill restaurant Grissini's chef, David Toh.

The workshop will be followed by a three-course meal at the restaurant.

Chef Toh said: "The fagotelli pasta is a fascinating Italian dish. It is not difficult to attempt and the filling can be adapted according to each person's liking."

After the class, readers will sample their pasta creation along with other offerings from Grissini's new menu.

The lunch menu includes a Caprese salad for starters and a main course of pollastrino - a Tuscan-style, farm-fed baby spring chicken topped with scamorza cheese, potato novella, baby carrots, taggiasche olive and salsa verde.

For dessert, winners will get to savour an Amalfi crostata - a tart filled with vanilla custard cream, Amarena cherries soaked in kirsch liqueur, and icing sugar.

These dishes were chosen to reflect Grissini's concept, style and quality, said Chef Toh.

The contest begins tomorrow and ends on Aug 15.

To win a pair of passes to the session, download the SPH Rewards app, look for the giveaway in the Rewards section and save the deal to your e-wallet. Press the "Go to website" button on the "Details" page.

ST+ was launched in April last year to reward subscribers with special discounts and benefits offered by more than 100 partners.

The workshop and meal will be held on Aug 25 at 10.30am at Grissini, which is at Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel.

•The contest opens tomorrow at 6am and the deadline for entries is Aug 15, 11.59pm

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 31, 2018, with the headline 'Pasta workshop and lunch for ST subscribers'. Print Edition | Subscribe
