Pasta in bright, versatile sauce

It may seem troublesome to make your own pesto when you can easily get store-bought ones, but this recipe is worth the effort.

This coriander chilli macadamia nut pesto is one of my favourite sauces as it is fresh-tasting and versatile. I use it as a dip for bread and also as a sauce to bake chicken and fish in.

English parsley and coriander are easier to get hold of and more economical than sweet basil. If you cannot get English parsley, just use more coriander.

You can also use baked cashew nuts instead of baked macadamia nuts.

Rinse and allow the vegetables to dry before using them. You can make the sauce in advance and store it chilled in an airtight glass jar. It should keep for up to a week.

The amount of olive oil needed depends on whether you are using a blender or food processor. With a food processor, use about 150ml of extra virgin olive oil. With a blender, use 100ml.

If you cannot find brown rice spaghetti, substitute with other types of pasta and cook according to the instructions on the packet.

BROWN RICE PASTA WITH CHILLI CORIANDER MACADAMIA PESTO

INGREDIENTS FOR THE PESTO

5 green finger chillies (100g), cut into 3cm pieces

1 red chilli padi (optional)

80g baked macadamia nuts

3 garlic cloves

100ml extra virgin olive oil

60ml lemon juice, from 1 fresh lemon

1-1/2 tsp salt

50g English parsley, stems removed, cut into 4cm pieces

80g coriander, cut into 4cm pieces

Yields 380g of pesto

INGREDIENTS FOR BROWN RICE PASTA WITH PESTO

2.4 litres of water (100g of uncooked spaghetti to 1 litre of water)

3 tsp salt

240g uncooked brown rice spaghetti

300g of pesto

3 Tbs extra virgin olive oil (optional)

8 baby tomatoes, quartered

METHOD

1. To prepare the pesto: In a blender, place the green chillies, red chilli padi, macadamia nuts, garlic cloves, extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice, salt and English parsley. Pulse several times, then blend until smooth.

2. Add the coriander and pulse to coarsely chop it.

3. To store, transfer the mixture into an airtight glass jar and keep refrigerated for up to a week.

4. Prepare the pasta: Bring 2.4 litres of water to a boil in a large pot. Season the water with salt and allow the water to come to a boil again.

5. Place the spaghetti in the pot and boil for 11 minutes uncovered. Drain the spaghetti into a colander and rinse with cool water.

6. Transfer the spaghetti back into the pot. Add the pesto and extra virgin olive oil. Mix well. Add the baby tomatoes and mix well.

7. Serve immediately.

Makes four servings