Osaka's Gram Cafe & Pancakes opening at VivoCity in June

Tiramisu and Azuki Matcha Pancakes served at Gram Cafe and Pancakes in San Francisco, California.
Tiramisu and Azuki Matcha Pancakes served at Gram Cafe and Pancakes in San Francisco, California.PHOTOS: GRAM SAN FRANCISCO/FACEBOOK
Gram Cafe and Pancakes in San Francisco, California.
Gram Cafe and Pancakes in San Francisco, California. PHOTO: AFP
Published
46 min ago
euniceq@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - The fluffy pancake craze is set to puff up again with the arrival of Japan's famous Gram Cafe & Pancakes.

Slated to open in June at VivoCity according to a picture of the hoarding at the mall posted on DanielFoodDiary.com, the brand is known for its Instagram-worthy stack of 4cm-thick wobbly souffle pancakes, served with butter, whipped cream and syrup. The price for the Premium Pancake on its Japan website is 950 yen (S$11.60). The menu on its website also highlights a wide range of sweet and savoury pancakes, as well as soups, French toast and sandwiches.

It has overseas outlets in places such as Bangkok, San Francisco and Hong Kong.

Pancake brands already in Singapore include Osaka's Belle-ville Pancake Cafe at Bugis Junction and 100AM; as well as Tokyo's Riz Labo Kitchen at habitat by honestbee, which specialises in gluten-free pancakes.

Other eateries offering Japanese-style pancakes in Singapore include the popular chain Hoshino Coffee Singapore, Hawaii's Eggs 'N Things at Plaza Singapura and Jewel Changi Airport, and Kyushu Pancake Cafe in Novena.

Pancakes are usually made from flour, eggs, milk and butter and topped with maple syrup, whipped cream and butter. The Japanese-style souffle pancakes differ in having a light and fluffy texture from egg whites that are whipped into a meringue.

🐷❤️🥞 甜品能醫百病 #捨命陪君子 #hongkong
Fluffy Pancake 🥞 每日三段時間供應 每次供應20份 竟然唔洗排隊 會唔會太好彩😌 • Gram cafe & pancakes 📍尖沙咀彌敦道100號The ONE 4樓L408舖 • • • #hkfoodie #相機食先 #food #foodielife #foodiegram #foodism #foodinstagram #foodinspiration #foodpics #foodphotography #foodpicsdaily #foodphoto #foodphotography #foodpornography #foodismedicine #desserts #dessertporn #pancakes #fluffypancakes #foodlover #hkfoodlover #instafood #instagood #instafollow #latergram #foodporn #hkfoodtherapy #hkig #instafoodporn #foodie

Go to ST Food for more trusted reviews and recipes

Topics: 

Branded Content