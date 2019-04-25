Osaka's Gram Cafe & Pancakes opening at VivoCity in June

SINGAPORE - The fluffy pancake craze is set to puff up again with the arrival of Japan's famous Gram Cafe & Pancakes.

Slated to open in June at VivoCity according to a picture of the hoarding at the mall posted on DanielFoodDiary.com, the brand is known for its Instagram-worthy stack of 4cm-thick wobbly souffle pancakes, served with butter, whipped cream and syrup. The price for the Premium Pancake on its Japan website is 950 yen (S$11.60). The menu on its website also highlights a wide range of sweet and savoury pancakes, as well as soups, French toast and sandwiches.

It has overseas outlets in places such as Bangkok, San Francisco and Hong Kong.

Pancake brands already in Singapore include Osaka's Belle-ville Pancake Cafe at Bugis Junction and 100AM; as well as Tokyo's Riz Labo Kitchen at habitat by honestbee, which specialises in gluten-free pancakes.

Other eateries offering Japanese-style pancakes in Singapore include the popular chain Hoshino Coffee Singapore, Hawaii's Eggs 'N Things at Plaza Singapura and Jewel Changi Airport, and Kyushu Pancake Cafe in Novena.

Pancakes are usually made from flour, eggs, milk and butter and topped with maple syrup, whipped cream and butter. The Japanese-style souffle pancakes differ in having a light and fluffy texture from egg whites that are whipped into a meringue.