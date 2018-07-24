Osaka restaurant chain creates gyoza dog

(THE PHILIPPINE INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A Japanese restaurant chain added the “Gyoza Dog” to the long list of speciality food items found in Osaka.

As the name suggests, the gyoza dog inserts traditional Japanese gyoza, or dumplings, into an elongated piece of bread, which would normally hold a hot dog. Like with many Japanese creations, it comes with a twist.

Customers may also add other ingredients into the bread like yakisoba noodles, seaweed strips and more, according to a statement via SoraNews24.

The dish was created by restaurant chain Osaka Ohsho and became available from July 10 when its Dotonbori branch reopened in Osaka after a revamp.

Gyoza Dog orders start at 1,000 yen (S$12) with the plain sandwich, which includes eight gyoza and sauces in a 30cm-long piece of bread. Those with a more adventurous palate may try the Dotonbori and Cheese, Dotonbori and Wasabi, or Wasabi and Cheese, which come with six gyoza each.

People with more space to spare in their tummies may take up the 2,000 yen “King Gyoza Dog.” At twice the price of the regular orders, the “King” will come with an extra-long piece of bread. Twelve gyoza will then be placed in between the slice along with all the ingredients of the previous gyoza dog variations.

For snacks, foodies can pick up the petite 600 yen Half Gyoza Dog, which has just three gyoza in a 15cm-long piece of bread.

The gyoza dogs can be washed down with some beer, which Osaka Ohsho also sells for 350 yen.

With so much foodstuff being crammed in between a long piece of bread, it will not be much of a surprise if the gyoza dog becomes the next big food challenge to conquer on the food-happy streets of Osaka.