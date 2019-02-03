Open For Business: Subrosa, Omurice Keisuke and Little Caesars Pizza

SUBROSA

Subrosa is a private dining restaurant in a restored shophouse in Jalan Besar offering a farm-to-table fine-dining experience.

It serves evolving five-course (from $108++ a person) and seven-course ($148++) menus based on the season's freshest produce.

Menu highlights include Prawn-Star - sous vide jumbo prawn served with cauliflower cream and shrimp bisque; and Fresh Is Best - cured scallop served with fermented melon, pickled cucumber, dill oil and caviar.

Another standout dish is Golden Duck (above) - sous vide duck and foie gras with carrot cream, chutney and pickled blackberries.

For dessert, the Tropical Passion - mango and lime sorbet served with coconut pudding - is recommended.

The restaurant occupies two floors, and its second floor is a private area for up to 20 guests. It requires a minimum spending of $1,000, and personalised menus and service are provided.

The second floor also boasts a lounge room for pre-dinner aperitifs or post-meal digestifs.

Where: 369 Jalan Besar

Open: 11am to midnight daily

Info: Call 6610-0555, e-mail sales@subrosa.com.sg, or go to www.subrosa.com.sg or www.facebook.com/subrosaprivatedining

OMURICE KEISUKE

Omurice Keisuke at Bugis+ is the 17th outlet under the Keisuke Group. It is helmed by chef Keisuke Takeda, whose accolades include being crowned the Ramen Champion at the 2011 Tokyo Ramen Championships.

Omurice is a Western-influenced Japanese dish that consists of a wrapped omelette (omu) over Western fried rice with ketchup.

The key to good omurice is the egg and Omurice Keisuke's version ($9.90++, above) features the chef's own locally farmed eggs from hens fed with omega-rich grains.

There is also the option to customise your omurice meal by choosing from a range of sauces such as wafu, demi-glace, creamy white sauce or chilli tomato sauce.

Add $2++ for mozzarella or cheddar cheese which will be melted over your main dish.

For noodle or pasta lovers, try the Neapolitan or Mentaiko Spaghetti ($9.90++).

Main dishes come with potato salad, coleslaw, green salad or spinach and miso soup.

Side dishes ($2++ to $3++ each) such as deep-fried chicken wing, ebi-fried, teriyaki chicken hamburg and pork spare ribs are also available.

Where: 04-01 Bugis+, 201 Victoria Street

Open: 11.30am to 10pm daily

Info: Call 6634-4558 or go to www.keisuke.sg or www.facebook.com/KeisukeTokyoSG

LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA

The American pizza chain, which has outlets in 23 countries and territories, has opened its first restaurant in Singapore.

Located at the Income at Raffles building along Collyer Quay, the Singapore outlet serves the chain's signature Hot-N-Ready pizzas such as the 12-inch Large Pepperoni Pizza ($7.99).

It also has several other pizza offerings ($13.49) - Hula Hawaiian, Meat Treat, Ultimate Supreme and Veggie.

Single-serve combos of one Pepperoni or Cheese pizza ($6), or one Hawaiian or Veggie pizza ($7), each comes with a 16oz fountain drink. The single-serve pizza itself is $4.49 to $5.49.

Little Caesars is also popular for its Crazy Bread ($2.99 for 4 pieces with sauce) and Caesar Wings ($5.99 for 6 pieces), which are also available as combos that include pizza and a drink.

The Family Combo ($35) comprises two large Pepperoni or Cheese pizzas, two Crazy combos, six pieces of Caesar Wings and a large drink.

Where: 01-05 Income At Raffles, 16 Collyer Quay

Open: 10am to 8pm (Mondays to Fridays), 10am to 3pm (Saturdays)

Info: Call 6260-5272

• Opening a restaurant? Send the details to stlife@sph.com.sg