Open For Business: Le Noir MBS, Chico Loco, Ollella & Ah Mah

LE NOIR MBS

Le Noir opened its second Singapore outlet on Marina Bay Sands' river-facing promenade on Friday. It also has an outlet in Clarke Quay and another in Kuala Lumpur.

The new all-day/all-night dining menu includes starters ($26++ to $29++) and sharing platters ($65++ to $180++ for four to 10 people). They include items such as prawn cocktail, crab cakes, salmon ceviche, and tuna and salmon sashimi.

Mains ($18++ to $38++) include BLT sandwich, lava burger and sausage platter.

There are also pizzas (above, $18++ to $28++) such as frutti dimare, proscuitto di parma and the Diavolo.

Le Noir MBS will also offer daily live entertainment, featuring local music acts. Where: 01-84 The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue

Open: 11am to 3am (Sundays to Fridays), 11am to 4am (Saturdays)

Info: Call 6688-7308 or go to barlenoir.com

CHICO LOCO

Mexican spit-roasted chicken joint Chico Loco offers antibiotic-free, hormone-free, cage-free and organic-fed chicken.

For single plates or sharing, the spit-roasted chicken (above) comes in quarters ($9+), halves ($17+) and whole chicken ($32+).

Sides include rotisserie fat rice with tomatillos and sesame ($4+); somtam-inspired Chicoslaw ($6+) with mango and green papaya; and flour tortillas ($1+ each).

Chico Loco also offers dry rubbed lamb shoulder ($12+ to $23+ for 125g to 250g).

Early birds can grab breakfast (8 to 11am) such as chicken and egg Sanga ($12+), avocado toast ($15+) and acai bowl ($12+).

Night owls can enjoy bar snacks (from 4pm) like nacho fries ($13+), and chipotle chicken croquettes ($7+), with Chico Loco's craft beers and organic wines. Where: 102 Amoy Street Open: 8am to 10pm (Mondays to Thursdays), 8am to midnight (Fridays) and 5pm to midnight (Saturdays) Info: WhatsApp 9738-7828, e-mail hola@chico-loco.com or go to www.chico-loco.com

OLLELLA & AH MAH

Ollella and Ah Mah Homemade Cake have joined hands in a new collaborative concept to offer their traditional kueh and cakes (above). All the items are handmade daily.

There are four new kueh: D24 durian dadar, kueh Bugis, kueh salat and kueh wajik ($1.40 to $2.50 each).

Others include rempah udang, rempah ayam and original-flavour kueh dadar ($2 to $2.20). The spicy rempah udang contains dried shrimps stir-fried with rempah, belacan, coriander, lemongrass and 10 other ingredients and then wrapped in glutinous rice.

There is also a new castella cake, pandan brown cake ($11), made with pandan juice and gula melaka, with a sprinkle of crushed gula melaka and shredded coconut on top. Where: B2-K7 VivoCity, 1 HarbourFront Walk; B1-K4 Tiong Bahru Plaza, 302 Tiong Bahru Road (opening tomorrow)

Open: 10am to 10pm daily

Info: Call 6325-4508 or go to www.facebook.com/ollellaxahmah

