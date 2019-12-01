Open For Business

POULET + BRASSERIE (P+)

This new dining concept is based on the highly successful Poulet brand. Helmed by chef Joshua Khoo - who previously founded several popular local F&B establishments - the menu will consist of contemporary French cuisine, all-day breakfast and new dishes that combine local flavours with traditional French cooking techniques.

Try the P+ Rotisserie Chicken ($20++), chef Khoo's interpretation of Poulet's original French roast chicken. Also inspired by a signature Poulet dish is the Signature Duck Confit ($22++), which is served alongside mixed salad, pomegranate and roast nuts.

Diners can also enjoy brunch at any time of the day, with breakfast specials such as the P+ Big Breakfast served with freshly squeezed orange juice ($24++), Spicy Baked Eggs With Tomatoes ($15++), or the Nutella French Toast ($14++).

End the meal with a sweet treat or two - the Tiramisu ($8++) is prepared with a speciality coffee blend, sweet rum and airy mascarpone; and the Banana Crumble ($9++) is filled with fresh banana and banana jam, topped with salted caramel ice cream.

Where: B3-21 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn

Open: 10am - 10pm daily

Info: Call 6509-4341

BAO MAKERS

Bao Makers has branched out to the West with the opening of their new cafe, to coincide with their fourth anniversary celebrations.

Enjoy their open-faced buns such as the Chilli Crab Bao ($4) or Salted Egg Chicken Bao ($3.50), rice bowls with salad (from $9.90 each), artisan rice rolls (from $11.80 each), and small bites including Kecap Manis Chicken and Truffle Fries (from $8.90 each).

The fuss-free, counter-serviced cafe will also be offering exclusive items such as Nanban Chicken Steamed White Bao ($3.50), Korean Sliced Beef Rice Bowl ($11.90) and artisan rice rolls like the Mango Prawn Roll ($13.80) and Spicy Tuna Roll ($13.80).

Dessert lovers must try the Ice-cream Bao ($4), with a choice of matcha (green tea) or goma (sesame) ice cream.

Besides kopi and teh, quench your thirst with beverages such as freshly homemade Passionfruit Lime Green Tea ($5) and Mango Orange Juice with Yakult ($5), as well as Iced White Magic (espresso-based iced coffee with milk, $5).

Where: 02-49 Westgate Shopping Mall, 3 Gateway Drive

Open: 11.30am - 10pm daily

Info: www.baomakers.com

RED LIPS

After opening more than 40 outlets in China within five years of its establishment, Shanghai's new-age mala chain Red Lips finally opens its first overseas outlet.

The chain uses only natural ingredients in its mala offerings (above). For the mala base, peppercorns are harvested from a carefully selected farming region and paired with a secret blend of more than 20 ingredients.

Customers can make their own personalised hotpot, with up to 45 selections, including seafood delicacies such as seabass cubes ($2.30), squid ($2.30) and flower clams ($1.50). Meat lovers can enjoy offerings of beef tripe ($2.50), pork collar ($2), pork belly ($2) or beef slices ($3). Temper the meat indulgence with assorted vegetables such as bamboo shoot tips ($1.50), asparagus lettuce ($1.50), emperor sprouts (90 cents), oyster king mushrooms ($1.50), cheese tofu (90 cents) and more.

The ingredients will be blanched in mala tang and then drenched with speciality sauces such as a secret spicy sauce ($1) or a creamy sesame sauce ($0.50).

Where: B2-263 Jewel Changi Airport, 8 Airport Boulevard

Open: 7am - midnight (Sundays to Thursdays); 7am - 1am (Fridays, Saturdays and eve of public holidays)

Info: www.facebook.com/RedLipsSG

