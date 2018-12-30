Open For Business

BEAUTY IN THE POT

Beauty In The Pot's new outlet at VivoCity is the chain's biggest one yet. Spanning more than 10,600 sq ft, it has 400 seats as well as two 12-seater private dining rooms that can be combined to form a larger space. The interior is inspired by the bygone era of glamorous ocean liners.

The outlet offers the new version of the Signature Beauty Collagen Broth, which boasts a richer and sweeter flavour. A medley of conpoy, chicken, chicken's feet, pork bone and pig's trotters is boiled for hours, giving the broth a thick consistency rich in collagen.

Beauty In The Pot offers a variety of fresh ingredients ranging from meat to vegetables. All the meatballs, meat paste and dumplings are handmade. There are also more than 20 condiments and sauces. Top up $4++ to enjoy the condiments and a selection of fresh fruit.

Some of the must-try items include the signature housemade fish tofu ($2.20++ a piece), made with yellowtail fish, soya bean and egg white; and the ebiko prawn paste (above, $18.80++), handmade daily with prawns.

Where: 03-08A VivoCity, 1 Harbourfront Walk

Open: 11.30am to 6am daily

Info: Call 6255-0758 or go to www.paradisegp.com/brand-beauty-in-the-pot

KILO KITCHEN

Kilo Kitchen's menu takes inspiration from different cuisines around the world, with dishes favouring the tastes and cooking techniques of Latin America and Asia.

The majority of cooked dishes are prepared on the wood-fired grill and three types of wood are used - apple, cherry and jarrah.

Its eclectic menu ranges from snacks and small plates to large plates and sweets. Kilo's signature snacks include creamy crab croquettes ($8++ for two), grilled baby corn ($12++), crispy chicken skin ($12++) and ponzu-seasoned grilled avocado ($10++).



Small plates include raw and cured seafood dishes such as wasabi tuna tartare ($22++) and Kilo's seafood ceviche (above, $23++) of tuna, octopus and snapper. Warm small plates include fork-tender beef tongue tacos ($18++ for two) and jet-black Squid Ink Rice ($29++), with crispy baby squid.

Large plates range from Grilled fish of the day (market price) to BBQ pork ribs ($36++) to grilled lamb shank ($35++).

Where: 97 Duxton Road

Open: 5.30pm to midnight (Tuesdays to Fridays), 6pm to midnight (Saturdays)

Info: Call 6467-3987 or 9625-0279 (after 4pm), e-mail reservations@kilokitchen.com or go to www.kilokitchen.com

SPRUCE @ KATONG

SPRUCE@KATONG offers modern American comfort food.

Head chef Jihardi Amin has 20 years' experience and has represented Singapore in international competitions.

Along with favourites such as the Devil's Wings ($18++), pan-seared foie gras ($16++) and the Spruce Burger ($20++), SPRUCE@KATONG also has exclusive menu offerings. These include the katong chicken laksa spaghetti ($22++), chilli beef ribs ($26++) and Katong St chicks burger ($20++), char-grilled chicken boneless leg with lettuce, tomato, pickle melted cheddar cheese, sriracha mayo and herbed fries.



Its pizzas ($16++ to $20++) include the signature spicy chicken balado (above) and Lahmacun spiced beef. A vegetarian version, the meat-free pizza, is also available.

Where: 01-05/06/07 Katong Square, 88 East Coast Road

Open: 3 to 11.45pm daily

Info: Call 6344-0241, e-mail reservation_ks@spruce.com.sg or go to www.spruce.com.sg

