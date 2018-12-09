Open For Business

THE MAST' OF MOZZARELLA & CO

The Mast' of Mozzarella & Co from Rome has just opened its first South-east Asian outpost at Frasers Tower. The concept combines a cheese-production laboratory with a delicatessen, osteria and bar in one space.

The restaurant's fresh cheeses, made in-house daily, are at the heart of executive chef Cataldo Cataldo's menu. Designed specifically for the working crowd, The Mast' - which means "cheese master" in a southern Italian dialect - serves a typical Italian breakfast, offering everything from sweet and savoury pastries to heartier sets paired with robust Italian coffee.

Sfogliatella ($2.50++) is a frolla pastry stuffed with fresh ricotta cheese. Italian croissants ($4++) and a range of Italian pastries with indulgent fillings ($2.50++) are also available for those on the go.

For something more substantial, there are savoury plates such as crostone ($14++), a slice of warm Altamura artisanal bread laden with burrata, rucola and extra-virgin olive oil.

An all-day dining menu is available for lunch and dinner. Menu highlights include Mozzarella e Prosciutto ($20++), a combination of buffalo mozzarella, 24-months-aged parma ham, tomato confit and mixed salad.

The different flavour profiles and textures of the restaurant's buffalo milk cheeses can be found in Tris Di Bufala ($28++, above), a selection of burrata, mozzarella and special burrata served on schiacciata bread.

A variety of crostini ($12++ to $16++), made with Altamura artisanal bread and topped with stracciatella, complements the osteria's regional wines and draft beer from Italy.

Where: 01-05/08 Frasers Tower, 182 Cecil Street

Open: 8am to 10pm (weekdays), 10am to 10pm (Saturdays), closed on Sundays and public holidays

Info: Call 6513-8010, e-mail info@themast.com.sg or go to www.themast.sg or www.facebook.com/themastsg

NAYUKI

Regarded as the pioneer of the fruit tea and soft euro bread pairing concept, Nayuki has opened its first overseas outlet at VivoCity - a joint venture with the BreadTalk Group.

At one stage in its expansion drive, the Chinese brand opened three stores in 33 days and was dubbed by the media as The Nayuki Veloci-tea. Today, Nayuki has more than 100 stores in China.



PHOTO: NAYUKI



Its signature products are the Supreme Cheese Strawberry tea ($8.30) and the Strawberry Blush Mystique fresh cream bread ($6.80, both above).

Their immense popularity prompted the brand to invest in a strawberry field to ensure that premium strawberries of a consistent quality are available all year round in China.

Exclusively available at the Singapore flagship outlet is the award-winning Alisan Mountain Dew Tea ($5.50), which gained recognition at the Taiwan Winter Tea Competition last year.

Making its debut is MSW Durian Supreme ($7.80), in which mao shan wang durian puree is stuffed in a soft euro bread.

Chocolate lovers can go for the Oreo chocolate fresh cream bread ($5.80).

Nayuki also offers cold-brew tea for the purist. The loose tea leaves are steeped for exactly eight hours, then chilled before it is ready for serving. This process "brews" the tea leaves delicately instead of immersing it in hot water.

Where: 01-207 VivoCity, 1 Harbourfront Walk

Open: 10am to 10pm daily

Info: Call 6252-3618 or go to www.facebook.com/nayukisg

PRELUDIO



PHOTO: PRELUDIO



Instead of focusing on dishes from a certain geographical region, Preludio (above), a new contemporary restaurant, ventures into the territory known as "author's cuisine".

The dining experience will change according to themes chosen by executive chef Fernando Arevalo. He and his team have complete freedom to mix flavours, colours, textures and styles.

Much like a couture house that launches a new collection every season, Preludio will release a new chapter every 12 to 18 months, thus constantly challenging the creativity and boldness of the culinary team while maintaining the finest quality of the dishes at the same time.

For its debut, Preludio will open with Monochrome, in which the inspiration is black and white.

Lunch comprises four ($55) or seven ($98, chef's selections) courses, while dinner has six ($168) or eight ($218) courses. All menu prices are exclusive of beverages and tax.

Where: 03-01/02 Frasers Tower, 182 Cecil Street

Open: 11.30am to 2.30pm (weekdays), 6 to 10.30pm (Mondays to Saturdays), closed on Sundays and public holidays

Info: Call 6904-5686, e-mail book@preludio.sg, or go to www.facebook.com/preludio.sg or preludio.sg

