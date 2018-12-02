Open For Business

VIOLET OON SINGAPORE

Violet Oon Singapore has unveiled its flagship outlet - comprising a retail store and all-day restaurant - at Ion Orchard. It is the group's fourth and largest outlet to date.

The 2,700 sq ft space is decked out in black and gold and incorporates Peranakan design elements. It has a long bar, a 100-seat brasserie with a private dining alcove and a retail area for the new food merchandise line.

At the retail space, check out Cashew Nut Cookies ($16/120g or $30/240g) and Handmade Pineapple Tarts ($28). It also serves freshly baked cakes including Pandan Gula Melaka Cake ($43 to $75) and VO's Carrot Cake ($52 to $85).

The all-day dining restaurant serves local favourites and Nyonya signatures alongside a selection of British cuisine as interpreted by the early Hainanese chefs of Singapore.

Specialities include Mulligatawny Soup ($16++), a rarely seen British East Indian dish and British Colonial cuisine such as Hainanese Pork Chop ($34++) and Oxtail Stew ($42++).

Violet Oon's popular Shepherd's Pie, served with house salad ($24++), is also on the menu, along with classics such as Ngoh Hiang ($17++), Kuay Pie Tee ($17++) and Dry Laksa ($24++).

Where: 03-22, 28/29 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn

Open: Noon to 10pm daily (Gift Shop from 10am)

Info: Call 9834-9935, e-mail eat@violetoon.com or go to violetoon.com or www.facebook.com/VioletOonSingapore

THE WINE & GOURMET FRIENDS

This Asian-tapas wine bistro occupies the ground floor of a conservation shophouse in Bukit Pasoh Road. The 56-seater boasts a walk-in wine cellar that holds about 300 styles of wine from more than 80 Old and New World producers.

Owner and resident wine expert William Seah is on hand to recommend wines to match the dishes ordered by customers.

Wine prices range from $25 to over $1,888 and the establishment can help acquire higher-value wines on request.

On Sundays, customers can bring their own food to enjoy at the restaurant. Just buy a bottle of wine (for every four diners), and Mr Seah and his team will also help with the wine pairing.

Diners who want wine by the glass (from $6++ each) can pick from five different styles - sparkling, white, red, rose and sweet.

Food-wise, the chefs combine Asian and Western flavours and cooking techniques.

Asian-style bites include Prawn & Seafood Bite (Hei Zou, $12++), a traditional deep-fried prawn roll prepared with minced pork belly, diced sea prawns, turnip and cuttlefish paste. Other items include Foie Gras Lotus Leaf Rice ($18++), Lamb Trio ($30++) and Black Pepper Crab Noodle ($18++).

Where: 48 Bukit Pasoh Road

Open: Noon to 11pm (Mondays to Saturdays), noon to 9pm (Sundays)

Info: Call 6224-1982 or go to www.twgf.sg or www.facebook.com/TWGFriends

THEVAR

Thevar is a modern South-east Asian restaurant and bar, in vibrant Keong Saik Street. Launched last month, it is spearheaded by chef Manogren Murugan Thevar.

Part of the Meta Restaurant Group, Thevar's menu of small and large sharing plates features combinations that reflect his culinary training and travels. The counter-dining concept boasts an adventurous cocktail-and-wine list paired with hearty and accessible fare.

One of its signature dishes is Rasam Oysters ($5 each, $28 for six) where fresh Canadian oysters are dressed in a punchy rasam vinaigrette and topped with fresh coriander for a herbaceous finish. Another is Pork Cheek, Coconut and Pickles ($14). Crispy pork jowl is slow-cooked for three hours, then deep-fried with sambar spices before it is wrapped in a betel leaf. The jowl is served with jalapeno pickles and a coco-sambal aioli.

The Chettinad Chicken Roti ($16) is an interpretation of the famous Chicken 65 - a traditional spicy, deep-fried chicken from Chennai - cooked with garam masala, onion and garlic, then shredded and tucked into a flatbread.

Where: 9 Keong Saik Road

Open: 5pm (drinks from 4pm) to midnight (Mondays to Saturdays); closed on Sundays and some public holidays

Info: Call 6904-0838 or e-mail reservations@thevar.sg

• Opening a restaurant? Send the details to stlife@sph.com.sg