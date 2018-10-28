Open For Business

FAT CHAP

Located at Suntec City, Fat Chap has a distinctively Asian menu.

There are snacks such as crispy pig's ear ($12++) and fiery Asian buffalo drumlets ($14++) and BBQ items like octopus ($25++). Bigger plates include the signature oxtail soup ($20++).

For something more indulgent, opt for charcoal-grilled Balinese pork ribs (half rack: $28++, full rack: $45++) or grilled whole fish ($53++, above).

For lunch on weekdays, there are one-bowl dishes like bakmie goreng ($15++) and 16-grains Japanese rice bowl ($8++) topped with pickles and onsen egg.

On weekends, dig into sharing platters such as Fisherman's Catch ($118++ for four) - marinated fish and squid served with sambal belacan, mixed greens and grilled corn.

Fat Chap also offers cocktails ($20++ each) such as the 1855 Fusion of whisky, mint and lime.

Where: 01-643 Suntec City Mall East Wing, 3 Temasek Boulevard

Open: 11am to 11pm (Mondays to Thursdays), 11 to 1am (Fridays and Saturdays), 11am to 4pm (Sundays)

Info: Call 6836-5994, e-mail hello@fatchap.sg or go to www.fatchap.sg

GO-ANG PRATUNAM CHICKEN RICE



PHOTO: GO-ANG PRATUNAM CHICKEN RICE



Thailand's Go-Ang Kaomunkai Pratunam has brought its Thai Hainanese chicken rice to Singapore, setting up shop in Nex mall.

Established in 1960 in Bangkok's Pratunam district, the eatery was awarded a Michelin Bib Gourmand Award in the inaugural Bangkok edition of the Michelin Guide last year.

All kitchen staff of the Singapore outlet - the brand's first overseas outpost - were trained by Go-Ang founder Sombat Pruekpaiboon at the restaurant in Bangkok.

The chicken is sold as a single portion ($4.50++, or leg: $5.50++), half ($16+) or whole ($32++) and can be eaten with chicken rice ($1.50++) or plain rice ($1++), gizzard or liver ($2.50++ a portion) and the housemade chilli sauce.

Other dishes include the signature braised pork ($8++ to $12++).

There are also stir-fried vegetables ($6++ to $8++), tofu and omelette ($5.50++ to $9.50++), double-boiled soups ($6.50++) and desserts ($3++ to $5++), such as steamed tapioca with coconut cream and Thai chendol.

Where: B1-05/06 Nex shopping mall, 23 Serangoon Central

Open: 11am to 10pm daily

Info: Go to www.facebook.com/GoAngSG

COCO & FRANK

Home-grown premium confectionery brand Coco & Frank has just opened its second store, this time in VivoCity, offering all-natural oatmeal and butter cookies that are freshly baked every day.



PHOTO: COCO & FRANK



The oatmeal cookiesare flourless and come in seven flavours: macadamia; chocolate chip; double Belgian chocolate chip and nut; double Belgian chocolate; Earl Grey almond; hazelnut cappuccino (above) and strawberry white chocolate.

They are sold in bags of 120g ($10 to $12) or silver horoscope tins ($20 to $24), with cookies shaped in the 12 signs of the zodiac.

The butter cookies are eggless. Flavours include matcha, strawberry, black sesame, Earl Grey and dark chocolate. They are sold in rainbow tins ($19 to $20) and thematic tins ($16).

Where: 02-98 VivoCity, 1 Harbourfront Walk

Open: 10am to 10pm daily

Info: Call 6259-6008, e-mail enquiries@cocoandfrank.com.sg or go to cocoandfrank.com.sg

• Opening a restaurant? Send the details to stlife@sph.com.sg