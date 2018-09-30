Open For Business

CANTON PARADISE AND LENU

The Paradise Group has opened new outlets of Canton Paradise and LeNu Chef Wai's Noodle Bar at Jem. The outlets are located side by side.

Known for its Hong Kong delights, Canton Paradise's show kitchen allows diners to watch the chefs at work. The restaurant serves dishes from Shunde, a culinary city in Guangdong province reputed to be the birthplace of Cantonese cuisine.

A signature dish is the crispy roasted Irish duck (above, $30.80++ for half, $58.80++ for whole or $17.80++ for a regular serving), specially selected for the duck's ideal proportion of fat versus meat.

Other signature dishes include the crispy BBQ honey pork bun ($6.20++) and handmade meatball congee ($8.80++), with velvety-smooth congee made of Japanese pearl and Thai jasmine rice.

LeNu is inspired by chef Wai's travels to China and Taiwan, where noodles are regarded as a staple. Diners can find dishes such as braised wagyu beef noodles ($15.90++), where the hearty braised beef broth is cooked for 18 hours using beef marrow, bones and other premium ingredients.

There are also chef Wai's dry noodles with anchovies ($7.50++) - la mian tossed with the chef's special housemade sauce - and garoupa in pork bone soup with preserved vegetable noodle ($13.50++).

Where: B1-11 Jem, 50 Jurong Gateway Road

Open: Canton Paradise - 11am to 10pm (weekdays), 10.30am to 10pm (weekends and public holidays); LeNu - 10.30am to 10pm daily

Info: Call 6339-1432 or go to www.paradisegp.com

RIZU



PHOTO: RIZU



This new contemporary Japanese restaurant in Duxton Hill, which opens only for dinner, offers nigiri sushi and sashimi (above), hand-prepared sushi rolls and daily menu specials.

Ingredients are flown in from Japan and across the globe.

One of the signature highlights is the Ikedukuri - live seafood sashimi, with choices of Boston lobster ($45++ for whole), abalone ($15++), geoduck sashimi ($45++ for quarter) and geoduck sushi and sashimi ($160++ for whole, $85++ for half).

Assorted live fish and sashimi are priced at $55++ (regular), $95++ (special) and $140++ (premium), while the assorted nigiri sushi can be ordered in the same categories at $30++ (five kinds), $50++ (seven) and $85++ (10) respectively.

Also available are signature rolls ($18++ to $32++), such as Lobster California Roll, Mango Lobster Roll and Eel & Foie Gras Roll.

Among the mains are Wagyu A4 striploin steak 150g ($58++), miso marinated grilled black cod ($25++) and rice bowls ($22++ to $50++).

Three omakase sets - Special, Fresh Fish or Modern Style ($150++ to $200++) - come with various combinations of appetisers, salad, soup, sushi, mains, rice, Ikedukuri and dessert.

On the beverage menu is, among others, a selection of sake, native craft beer and champagnes. For dessert, there is Matcha Rare Cheese Cake ($10++).

Where: 39 Duxton Hill

Open: 6 to 11pm (Tuesdays to Sundays)

Info: Call 6904-8880, e-mail info@rizu.com.sg or go to www.rizu.com.sg

YOKU MOKU



PHOTO: YOKU MOKU



In line with the tradition of omotenashi (hospitality), Japanese confectionery brand Yoku Moku's new flagship store at Ion Orchard comes with a private buying room.

There is no minimum purchase required for the use of the room, where customers can browse, complete their transactions and rest while waiting for their orders to be packed.

Founder Noriichi Fujinawa created Yoku Moku butter cookies as a tribute to the Swedish town of Jokkmokk and launched the brand's signature Cigare cookies in 1969. There are more than 160 stores in Japan and outlets can also be found in the United States, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand and India.

The cigar-shaped Cigare rolled butter cookies come in flavours such as Original ($16 nett for 10 pieces), Darjeeling & Earl Grey tea-infused Cigare Au The ($17 for eight pieces) and milk chocolate Cigare Au Chocolat ($19 for eight pieces).

The other butter cookies include Double Chocolat Au Lait ($31 for 22 pieces) and Double Chocolat Blanc ($31 for 22 pieces).

Yoku Moku also launched the exclusive Singapore Heritage Tin ($44 for 21 pieces), which has a cover designed like a Snakes & Ladders board game with icons such as the Merlion and Mount Fuji.

Where: B4-39 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn

Open: 10am to 10pm daily

Info: Call 8787-7190, e-mail contact@yokumoku.com.sg or go to www.yokumoku.com.sg or www.facebook.com/yokumokusingapore

