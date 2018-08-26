Open For Business: Pasta Madness Cafe, Sunlife Durian Puffs & Pastries and Genki Sushi

PASTA MADNESS CAFE

Pasta Madness Cafe, which opened last month, specialises in local fusion dishes and, as its name indicates, the restaurant's main focus is pasta.

The first item on its menu is the Signature Teriyaki Chicken Pasta ($7.90; all prices nett). Chicken is also the dominant ingredient in the other pasta dishes.

The highlights are Japanese Katsudon Pasta ($8.50) and Roasted Chicken Pasta, with chilli crab, laksa or satay sauce ($8.90).

Other pasta options ($7.90 to $8.90) include Black Pepper Sauce Chicken, BBQ Sauce Chicken, Double Cheese BBQ Chicken and Japanese Yakitori Chicken (four pieces).

A non-chicken pasta dish is Tempura Prawn Pasta. Aglio Olio ($4.90 to $5.50) options - garlic, sambal chilli, tangy tomato or laksa paste - come with mushrooms and turkey ham.

There are popular seasonal items that are served as daily chef's specials, such as Sambal/Laksa Stingray Pasta ($9.90) and Seafood Hokkien Mee Pasta ($7.90).

For all pasta dishes, diners can choose to have brown rice instead.

The 40-seat restaurant also serves vegetarian (Margarita and Double Mushrooms, $11.90) and non-vegetarian (Hawaiian and Catania, $12.90) pizzas.

For small bites, the menu has a Side Kicks section ($4 to $7) with items such as Crinkle Cut Fries, Deep-Fried/Honey-Glazed Mid-Joint Wings, Golden Deep-Fried Chicken Nuggets and Drunken Top Shell.

Where: 01-1090 Block 146 Jalan Bukit Merah

Open: 10am to 10pm daily (closed on public holidays)

Info: Call 6304-3041, e-mail pastamadnesscafe@gmail.com or go to bit.ly/2BU0Zyb

SUNLIFE DURIAN PUFFS & PASTRIES



Durian Macarons. PHOTO: SUNLIFE DURIAN PUFFS & PASTRIES



Home-grown Sunlife Durian Puffs & Pastries opened its latest outlet in Toa Payoh North just over a fortnight ago, adding to its two other branches - in Woodlands and Bedok.

Sunlife is known for its speciality durian puffs that are handmade using 100 per cent D24 fresh durian puree, with no mix-ins of cream, sugar or preservatives.

Popular products include Durian Pancake ($2.20 each; all prices nett) and Durian Strudel ($6 a piece), both of which are prepared upon ordering to ensure the crisp texture of the pastry to complement the cold durian puree contained within.

Other star products are Mini Durian Puffs ($13 for a box of 20), Durian Mochi ($7.50 for a box of six) and Durian Macarons ($2 each).

Also available are Regular (vanilla custard or chocolate) Cream Puffs ($2 each), Mini Cream Puffs ($7 for a box of 12; $11 for a box of 20) and Mini Chocolate Eclairs ($4 for a box of six).

Sunlife also caters for occasions such as corporate events, weddings, milestone celebrations and family gatherings.

Commonly featured at such events are its D24 Mini Durian Puffs, D24 Durian Macarons, Durian Mochi, Mini Fruit Tarts ($5 for a box of six; $25.50 for a party tray of 30) and Chocolate Eclairs ($4 for a box of six).

Where: 01-1107 Block 203 Toa Payoh North

Open: 10am to 10pm daily

Info: Go to www.sunlifepastries.com or bit.ly/2BK4WFq or e-mail wendy@sunlifepastries.com

GENKI SUSHI



Dai Man Zoku Vol 2. PHOTO: GENKI SUSHI



Genki Sushi has just opened its sixth outlet in Singapore. The new branch at Junction 8 features the sushi chain's updated menu that was launched earlier for all the other outlets.

The revised menu features additions to its signature collection, known as Dai Man Zoku Vol 2. Dai Man Zoku sushi is about 1½ times larger than the regular-size sushi.

On the signature menu are new offerings such as jumbo crabstick mentaiyaki and jumbo ebi fry ($1.90++ each) and items such as salmon belly, hamachi (yellowtail), seared sukiyaki beef, grilled eel and cheese roll, seared steamed oyster with black pepper, and maguro tataki.

Among the sushi selections ($1.80++ to $5.80++) are tamagoyaki, smoked duck, yaki corn, shime saba, albacore belly, seared spicy miso salmon, scallop (triple flavours), inari with lobster salad and salmon hana sushi.

Menu highlights also include rolls and handrolls ($1.80++ to $45.80++), sashimi ($5.80++ to $7.80++) and appetisers ($2.30++ to $5.80++) such as chawanmushi, asari miso soup and seasoned baby octopus.

Also available are takeaway sushi platters such as Simple Delight Set ($6.80++), Deluxe and Premium sets ($18.80++ to $23.80++), Maki Combination Set ($45.80++), Genki Set ($53.80++) and Supreme Set ($65.80++).

Where: 01-22/30 Junction 8, 9 Bishan Place

Open: 11.30am to 10pm daily

Info: Call 6732-5711, e-mail cs@genkisushi.com.sg or go to www.genkisushi.com.sg

