Open For Business

GREENWOOD FISH MARKET

Greenwood Fish Market has opened its fourth and largest wholesale seafood retail market and restaurant at Dempsey Hill.

The multi-concept space houses a yakitori; sushi, sashimi and oyster bar; bakery; wholesale seafood and meat market; florist; and a full-bar lounge. The seafood restaurant offers indoor dining, lounge seating and alfresco dining.

Its speciality, fish & chips, is available here and customers have a choice of fish such as snapper, barramundi and salmon (dine-in: $21++/ takeaway: $11.50 to $16.50 nett).

On Oyster Tuesdays, all oysters go for 25 per cent off while House Oysters are $2++.

On Lobster Sundays, live Boston lobsters go for $49++ (usual price $89++).

Other highlights include the Cold Seafood Platter ($108++, serves two as a main course), which comes with a steamed half Boston lobster, marinated yellowfin tuna, oysters, New Zealand green lip mussels and littleneck clams, tiger prawns smoked salmon.

Where: 01-01, Block 8D Dempsey Road

Open: Noon to 10.30pm (Tuesdays to Fridays), 11am to 10.30pm (Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays); closed on Mondays unless it is a public holiday

Info: Call 6256-1103 or go to greenwoodfishmarket.com

Q-WA IZAKAYA

Q-WA Izakaya's second outlet in Singapore is reminiscent of a traditional hole-in-the-wall izakaya in Japan and its menu features yakimono, light bites, deep-fried cutlets, don and udon.

The signature skewers of yakimono of chicken, pork, beef, seafood and vegetarian variants are marinated with an in-house garlic spice powder and gourmet moshio (seaweed salt) and grilled over sawdust binchotan charcoals.

The Yakimono Beef Set ($38.90++) comprises beef seasoned with moshio and black pepper, ox tongue and thick sliced beef wrapping enoki mushrooms, shiitake mushrooms and asparagus.

The Chicken Viscera Set ($23.90++) comes with chicken skin, liver, heart, gizzard, topshell and tail, slathered with teriyaki sauce.

The Lunch Don/Udon: Gyu Udon (Beef) ($13.80++) comes with sliced beef and caramelised onions and a bowl of thick udon noodles and tonkotsu broth.

Where: 01-02, 103 Beach Road

Open: 11.30am to 2.30pm and 5 to 11pm daily (closed on public holidays)

Info: Call 8336-7728 or go to www.facebook.com/qwaizakaya1

NINETEEN80



Nineteen80's signature cocktails include the strawberry-based Donna Summer (above). PHOTO: NINETEEN80



Retro-themed arcade bar Nineteen80 serves classic drinks such as Long Island Iced Tea (Ice-T Hustler Remix, $20 a cocktail/$70 a jug; all prices nett); Blue Lagoon (Super Disco Blend) with a yuzu finish ($18/$50) and Vodka Ribena (Original Mix), a concoction of vodka, Ribena and soda ($18/$70).

The bar's signature cocktails include the strawberry-based Donna Summer ($20), as well as the rum and Malibu-based Club Tropicana ($20), with fresh pineapple, coconut and lime juices mixed with sour plum powder.

Customers can also have light bites such as truffle fries ($10), chicken tenders ($15), calamari ($17) and pizzas ($20 to $26).

Nineteen80 will also transform into club mode with a line-up of hip-hop, R&B, disco, funk, soul, house and urban classics.

Themed nights such as a Miss-Demeanor ladies' nights (Wednesdays) and a games-themed night will take place throughout the week.

Where: 01-05, 21 Tanjong Pagar Road

Open: 5.30pm to 1am (Tuesdays and Thursdays) and 5.30pm to 3am (Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays)

Info: Call 9183-6073 or go to www.nineteen80.sg or www.facebook.com/nineteen80bar

• Opening a restaurant? Send the details to stlife@sph.com.sg