Open For Business: Liang Sandwich Bar, Chill Gen by Xin Wang and Hokkaido-Ya

LIANG SANDWICH BAR

A takeaway brand called Liang Sandwich Bar opened its first outlet at VivoCity earlier this month.

Taiwanese musician Jay Chou and Chinese movie star Meng Li are the brand ambassadors. The chain has more than 12,000 outlets in China, South Korea, Japan, the United States and Canada.

Its speciality is the Liang Smoked Chicken Sandwich ($5.90, above), which is billed as "Jay Chou's favourite". Smoked chicken breast, shredded lettuce, egg crepe and a choice of the special Liang sauceare wrapped in a crispy and fluffy scallion pancake.

The Singapore outlet offers Taiwanese food infused with local flavours.

Its primary focus is scallion pancakes, or "hand-grabbed pancakes", with fillings such as smoked chicken breast, ham and cheese and special sauces.

Other sandwiches include Chicken Bolognese and Chicken Patty ($5.50 each); Black Pepper Vegan Patty, Tuna Mayo and Chicken Floss ($4.90 each); and Cheese & Egg, Chicken Ham & Egg and Mushroom & Egg ($3.90 each).

Where: B2-K22 VivoCity, 1 Harbourfront Walk

Open: 10am to 10pm daily

Info:www.facebook.com/LiangsandwichSG

CHILL GEN BY XIN WANG

This latest addition by Xin Wang Hong Kong Cafe is its first hotpot buffet restaurant.

Diners get to customise their own pot, with more than 50 items to choose from and a sauce bar that features over 15 condiments.

Hotpot ingredients include shabu shabu beef, smoked duck, prawn, housemade Teochew pork ball and konjac.

There are four choices of broths: signature papaya soup (above left), a chicken broth infused with papaya; Korean army stew; tomato soup (above right); and housemade fragrant spicy soup, which offers fiery mala goodness.

A la carte dishes include Asian staples such as fried rice ($6.80++ - $8.80++) and dry and soup instant noodles ($6.80++ - $8.80++).

Prices for the 90-minute Chill Gen Unlimited Hot Pot Buffet are $18.80++ (Sundays to Thursdays and public holidays; Fridays, Saturdays and eve of public holidays, till 5pm) and $24.80++ (Fridays, Saturdays and eve of public holidays, after 5pm).

Where: 02-11 Cineleisure Orchard, 8 Grange Road

Open: 11am to 11pm (Mondays to Thursdays and Sundays), 11 to 2am (Fridays, Saturdays and eve of public holidays)

Info: Call 6235-6480 or go to www.facebook.com/ChillGenbyXinWang

HOKKAIDO-YA

Owned and managed by Japanese restaurant chain Sushi Tei, Hokkaido-Ya is a fast, casual, self-service restaurant serving Hokkaido-inspired dishes and Japanese favourites.

Signatures include Truffle Salmon Don ($10.90), Bara Chirashi Don ($13.90), Hokkaido Butter Corn Hotate Ramen ($12.90) and a range of white curry dishes.

A must-try is the Hokkaido White Curry, a variation of Japanese curry.

Inspired by the island's snowcovered landscape in winter, the mild curry consists of a mix of cumin, cinnamon, cardamom, onion and garlic powder cooked with milk. Customers can pair it with rice and tori karaage chicken ($10.90), Shirobuta pork katsu ($12.90, above), fried ebi prawn ($11.90) or udon ($1).

The Hokkaido Butter Corn Ramen features imported Hokkaido ramen in two variations: house-marinated chasyu ($12.90) or scallop ($12.90), with a choice of paitan (white pork-based broth), miso or spicy miso broth - topped with a soft-centred egg, bean sprouts, sweet corn and a pat of butter.

Where: 02-153 VivoCity, 1 Harbourfront Walk

Open: 11.30am to 10pm daily

Info: Call 6376-8387 or go to www.facebook.com/hokkaidoyasg

