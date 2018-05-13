Open For Business

STAMFORD BRASSERIE

The new multi-concept restaurant and bar at Swissotel The Stamford features a bistro dining restaurant; beer bar; and grab and go section.

The casual bistro's all-day menu includes Country-Style Ragout ($12++), made with a fragrant mushroom medley and served with crusty housemade sourdough bread; and Housemade Gnocchi ($18++, above).

At the beer bar is a selection of craft beers from Singapore, Japan, Australia, Japan, Jamaica and Britain, such as Love Trap Lager ($13++) and Rye & Pint Sunday's Brew ($15++).

Grab and go items include The Traditional Shepherd's Lamb Pie ($8 nett)and Saltbaked Taproot Salad with feta cheese, fresh spinach and walnuts ($12 nett).

Where: Level 1 Swissotel The Stamford, 2 Stamford Road

Open: Bistro: noon to 10pm daily; bar: noon to 2am daily; grab and go: 6.30am to 8pm daily

Info: Call 6431-6156, e-mail dining.singapore@swissotel.com or go to facebook.com/TheStamfordBrasserie

DING XIAN HOT POT

Ding Xian Hot Pot is the newest addition to Suntec City's Eat At Seven enclave and is the first a la carte hotpot restaurant in Singapore to offer both Blazing Magma Soup (Japanese spicy white miso soup) and Spicy Mala Soup.

There are three other soup bases - Clear Chicken Soup, Tom Yum and Herbal Bak Kut Teh. Ingredients, priced from $2, include A4 Australian wagyu, snow crab legs and housemade meat, prawn, fish and collagen balls, in normal and spicy options.

There are also platters such as the seafood combo ($38.80++) and meat combo ($48.80++).

Ding Xian also offers cooked food, such as Seasonal Mala Grilled Fish ($10.80++) and Braised Mala Chicken Feet ($4.80++, four pieces). There is also a Value Hotpot Lunch ($12.90++).

Where: 03-315 Suntec City North Wing, 3 Temasek Boulevard

Open: 11.30am to 3pm, 5.30 to 10pm daily

Info: Call 6266-5338 or go to www.facebook.com/dingxianhotpot

THE SPOT

Located in Marina One, the multi-concept venue includes an all-day cafe, restaurant and bar. Executive chef Lee Boon Seng, formerly of Osia, whips up contemporary European and Southeast Asian sauce-centric cuisine.

Appetisers ($14++ to $30++) include Hand-chopped Beef Tartare, while mains include Glazed Local Duck Breast ($28++). For dessert ($14++ to $20++), there is Licorice Root Ice Cream (above) and Frozen Salted Chocolate Peanut.

The bar offers bite-sized items such as Steamed Pizza ($18++) and bigger plates such as the Charcuterie Platter of 5J pure jamon Iberico ham, wagyu bresaola, coppa ham, olive and pickled vegetables ($46++). Drinks include speciality coffee from Toby's Estate and cocktails by the resident mixologist.

Where: 01-26 Marina One The Heart, 5 Straits View

Open: 7.30am to 11pm (weekdays), 5.30 to 11pm (Saturdays), closed on Sundays

Info: Call 6284-2637, e-mail hello@thespot.sg or go to www.thespot.sg

• Opening a restaurant? Send the details to stlife@sph.com.sg