Open For Business

SCISSORS PAPER STOVE

Scissors Paper Stove is the latest tapas restaurant in town with an Asian touch - dishes are served in tingkat or tiffin carriers, Asian ingredients play a big part and the menu is geared towards sharing - a tradition in Asian dining cultures.

The restaurant is helmed by Chomel Yang and Januver Chow, who also own Fratini La Trattoria in Greenwood Avenue.

There are 16 tapas items, such as the grilled Chorizo Sausage (from $11++), served with stewed sauerkraut; and housemade spicy, slow-roasted Iberico Pork Belly (from $12++, above).

The highlight of the mains section is Cartafata ($36++), comprising seafood infused with staple ingredients of the East such as lemongrass and cooked in a sealed bag and served with Thai yellow fried rice.

For the full-bodied flavours of Spain, go for the Paella ($28++ to $45++), which boasts plump grains of bomba rice topped with seafood, chicken bits and chorizo.

The dessert menu features four sweet treats by chef Yang, including specialities she mastered at Le Cordon Bleu in London, such as the Panna Cotta ($5++), which is infused with zest from lime and lemongrass.

At the bar, Chow's locally inspired cocktails come with ingredients that are close to the hearts of many Singaporeans.

Signature sips include Tak Kiu Peng ($12++) - a vodka base shake with amaretto and Milo.

Where: 9 Teck Chye Terrace

Open: Noon to 1am daily

Info: Call 6242-0021 or go to facebook com/scissorspaperstove

THE DARK GALLERY

The Dark Gallery's second outlet is a full-fledged cafe and chocolate boutique at Takashimaya Shopping Centre.

This flagship outlet has an expanded menu of housemade chocolate-centric creations and boasts Singapore's first Mod-Bar pour-over and steam system, a state-of-the-art modular system for preparing coffee and other beverages.

The 40-seat cafe has separate retail and dine-in sections decked out in the brand's signature black-and-gold hues.

At this outlet, the Dark Gallery has introduced the Single Origin Pour Over ($6.50, all prices nett). The Single Origin + Chocolate Pairing ($12) matches the seasonal pour-over coffee with a chocolate item and mini pastry.

Exclusive to the outlet is Four Senses of Chocolate ($10), which presents the brand's signature 66 per cent dark chocolate in four iced and hot drinks with different taste profiles: Sucre (above), Savoury, Spice and Sangria.

Also available are pastries such as Maple Chocolate Brioche ($3.50) and Dark Chocolate Scone ($3.50).

At the chocolate boutique, customers can find items such as the 7day Tasting Box ($49), comprising seven Single Origin Tablets (30g, $7 each), bonbons (15g, $3.50 each) and pralines (11g, $3 each).

Where: B2-29 Takashimaya Shopping Centre, 391 Orchard Road

Open: 11am to 10pm daily

Info: Call 6935-2603 or go to thedarkgallery.com or facebook.com/discoverthedark

MUYOO - NURTURED BY NATURE

Fresh on the tea scene is MuYoo, launched by Singaporeans Stanley Chang and Xavier Yeo, who were inspired by its Shanghai-based namesake.

The fruit-based beverages are crafted in three ways - Cheese Cloud Fruit Teas, Fun Fruit Teas and Fruit Smoothies.

The latter two are served without the brand's signature Cheese Cloud, a creamy froth topping.

Each fruit tea drink comprises ingredients that are in full view of the customer - for instance, the blended pulp of watermelon in Ruby Red Watermelon Cheese Cloud Fruit Tea (above, $3.90, all prices nett) and the sliced fruit in Peach + Kalamansi + Passion Fruit Fun Fruit Tea ($4.10).

The Cheese Cloud Fruit Tea selection features fruit combinations, each topped with a luscious Cheese Cloud, such as the White Grape Cheese Cloud Fruit Tea ($4.90).

The Cheese Cloud is made with milk powder from New Zealand, pure cheese powder from Holland, sea salt from Bolivia and other ingredients from a specially developed recipe.

Fruit purists should go for the Fun Fruit Tea series (from $3.50) and Fruit Smoothies (from $3.90).

Where: B1-67 Raffles City Shopping Centre, 252 North Bridge Road

Open: 10am to 10pm daily

Info: Go to www.facebook.com/MuYooSG or www.muyoo.com.sg

• Opening a restaurant? Send the details to stlife@sph.com.sg