Open For Business: Madame Fan, Oporto and Rafael's Bistro

MADAME FAN

Madame Fan is a fine-dining Chinese restaurant-cum-lounge helmed by acclaimed London-based restaurateur Alan Yau, famed for starting Hakkasan, a Chinese fine-dining establishment with outlets worldwide.

The 467 sq m, 222-seat restaurant at the newly reopened NCO Club in Beach Road features a lounge, a main dining area and six private dining rooms.

On the menu, conceptualised by Yau, are his signatures such as Double Boiled Four Treasure Soup with sea cucumber, fish maw, dried scallop and crabmeat in a fresh coconut ($28++); Drunken Crab Rice Noodle with 20-year-old Gu Yue Long Shan rice wine ($22++ for 100g); and Lobster Cantonese with ginger, spring onion and wonton noodle ($17++ for 100g, above).

Where: The NCO Club, 32 Beach Road

Open: Noon to 3pm, 6 to 11pm (Tuesdays to Sundays)

Info: Call 6818-1921 or e-mail dining.reservations@theNCOclub.com

OPORTO



PHOTO: OPORTO



Oporto, the Portuguese flame-grilled chicken chain from Australia, has opened its first Singapore outlet in Holland Village.

The Singapore menu comprises an array of flame-grilled chicken (above), burgers, wraps and sides such as chips and grilled corn.

Oporto's chicken is marinated and then basted with the Oporto Original Chilli Sauce (Portuguese spicy sauce made with chilli pepper, ginger and garlic) before it is grilled. There are also sauces such as Lemon & Herb, Prego and garlic sauce.

The flame-grilled chicken comes in quarter ($6.90), half ($11.90) or whole ($21.90) portions. It also has chicken burgers ($5.90 to $9.90).

A Family Meal ($39.90) comprises a whole chicken, two large chips, four regular drinks, two sides and three wings.

Where: 01-01 Holland Piazza, 3 Lorong Liput

Open: 10am to 10pm daily

Info: Call 9386-0310 or go to www.oporto.sg

RAFAEL'S BISTRO



PHOTO: RAFAEL'S BISTRO



Rafael's Bistro - previously known as Raffles Place Bistro and located at The Sail @ Marina Bay - has moved to Telok Ayer Street.

The restaurant now serves Western and North Indian cuisine in a colonial-stylespace with an alfresco area. It is now offering a three-course set lunch at $15.

Two items marked "must try" on the menu are Fish & Chips ($18, above) and Chicken in a Basket with Fries ($18).

There are also pizzas and pastas ($16 to $22) and grilled items such as tenderloin steak ($30 for 200g) and Chilean seabass ($22).

Indian cuisine is available after 6pm on weekdays and all day on Saturdays. Highlights include paneer tikka masala ($15) and chicken tikka masala ($18).

Where: 165 Telok Ayer Street

Open: 11am to midnight (Mondays to Saturdays)

Info: Call 6222-6650, text/ WhatsApp 9691-9253 or go to facebook.com/rafaelsbistro

• Opening a restaurant? Send the details to stlife@sph.com.sg